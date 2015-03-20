Trump expected to announce his Cuba policy next week in Miami

Tourist buses share the road along with vintage American cars and a horse-drawn buggy in Havana, Cuba.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Miami next week to announce changes in U.S. policy toward Cuba.

“The announcement being positioned for next Friday,” said John S. Kavulich, president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council. Kavulich said he’s been hearing from people in various government agencies and departments, not the White House staff.

He said it seems solid enough that “betting against Friday is probably going to be a bad bet. The trajectory’s in place and there’s now becoming enough confirmation that all stakeholders should prepare their media releases.”

The president is likely to roll back some of the relaxation of decades-long hardline policy toward Cuba that was implemented by former President Barack Obama. But exactly what those changes will be is certain, Kavulich said.

He said his organization has been advising companies since the day after the election to be prepared for the Obama-era policy toward Cuba to be disrupted. “Not necessarily cancelled or reversed, but disrupted,” he said.

In December 2014, Obama ended more than 50 years of U.S. attempts to isolate Cuba, ushering in sweeping changes that that allowed increased travel, business and communication links and restored diplomatic relations.

Florida’s top Republicans, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Rick Scott, are sharp critics of Obama’s liberalization of U.S. policy toward Cuba and have urged the president to make changes.

On Wednesday, Scott wrote an op-ed article in which he said Obama’s normalization of relations with Cuba was supposed to produce “a better life for the Cuban people. Yet two and half years later, repression is growing and the brutal crackdown of the peaceful opposition movement is most alarming.”

He said opposition activists are subject to continued repression, the private enterprise hasn’t expanded in a way that would make many Cubans’ lives better, and “the Obama-Castro deal failed to prioritize America’s interests.”

“The approach for the new United States-Cuba policy should be a substantive shift. The current direction has proven to provide the Cuban military and state security the resources that will enable them to transfer power from one family member to another. The new course must be focused on doing our part so that the Cuban people may regain their right to self-determination,” Scott said.

Rubio was one of the lawmakers who had dinner at the White House this week. Trump decisively defeated Rubio for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, but the senator has been more friendly to the Republican president this year.

He’s voted for Trump’s cabinet nominees, and liberals complained that his questioning of former FBI Director James Comey at this week’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing had pro-Trump overtones.

Last year, on the campaign trail in Miami, Trump condemne Obama's normalization of relations between the two countries, calling it a "one-sided deal for Cuba and with Cuba, benefits only the Castro regime."

"You'll be very happy," Trump said in September. "I have so many friends from Cuba. Incredible people."

In February, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration was “in the midst of a full review of all U.S. policies toward Cuba.” Last month, Rubio said on Twitter that Trump “pledged changes to #Cuba policy. Remain confident he will keep that promise.”

