Trump didn't get luxury-model Air Force One
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 29, 2017
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A widely shared story that claims to include photos of a recently delivered plane that will serve as Air Force One for President Donald Trump is false. The pictures included in the story do not show the presidential plane and are conceptual renderings from an outfitter of luxury aircraft.
Versions of the story posted by usanewsflash.com and freedomdaily.com said Trump negotiated luxurious accommodations for the plane and the interior now resembles that of Trump's apartment in New York's Trump Tower. The accounts includes photos of what they say is the interior of the plane.
The photos are from Kirkland, Washington-based Greenpoint Technologies, a company that specializes in making luxury modifications to wide-body aircraft. Greenpoint spokeswoman Christine Hadley told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the pictures do not depict Air Force One and are "conceptual renderings only, not for one specific customer."
Trump has sought to negotiate with Boeing over costs for a pair of new 747 jets to serve as Air Force One. The new planes wouldn't be ready until 2023 or 2024, which would be at the end of Trump's second term, should he seek and win re-election.
