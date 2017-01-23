Trump calls Egypt's el-Sissi, offers support
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 23, 2017
CAIRO — Egypt's presidency says that U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who expressed hope for a "new push" in bilateral relations under Trump's administration.
The statement said that the newly-inaugurated Trump called el-Sissi on Monday and "expressed his appreciation for the difficulties Egypt bears in its war against terrorism."
Trump and el-Sissi have already shown a certain bond. Trump said there was "good chemistry" when they met on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in September.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Politics aside, blue state Maryland prepares for inauguration of Trump
A double funeral at the Air Force Academy for much-alike father and son
House committee cancels hearing for Trump nominee Mattis
'Rogue One' screening to US troops in Iraq offers an escape from war
Veterans arrested for protest in McCain’s office
Secret WWI telegram holds lessons for today, historians say