Trump blames Chicago crime on gang members 'not even legally in our country'

President Donald Trump again highlighted violence in Chicago, asserting that many of the city's problems are caused by gang members — "many of whom are not even legally in our country."

Trump, addressing a conference of police chiefs and sheriffs on Wednesday, urged them to "turn in" bad actors to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

"I want you to turn in the bad ones," Trump said. "Call Secretary Kelly's representatives and we'll get them out of our country and bring them back to where they came from and we'll do it fast. You have to call the federal government, Homeland Security, because so much of the problems — you look at Chicago and you look at other places. So many of the problems are caused by gang members, many of whom are not even legally in our country."

Trump offered no evidence for his claim that gang members in the country illegally are behind much of the violence. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, a former South Side alderman, said the president's assessment is off base.

"I don't know anyone in Chicago who believes" illegal immigrants cause Chicago's gang problems, Preckwinkle said. "Unfortunately, the difficulties that we have are homegrown. They are not a function of illegal immigrants.

"Whether we are talking about African-American or Latino neighborhoods, we're not talking about illegal immigrants. We are talking about our own native-born sons and daughters, and we need to figure out how to meet the challenges they face and their communities face that diminishes the violence in those neighborhoods."

Trump was addressing the winter conference of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, whose members are police chiefs and sheriffs from large cities in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

In his speech, Trump also said: "In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone, and the rate so far this year has been even higher. What is going on in Chicago?"

According to the Tribune's database, shootings are up about 8 percent so far this year, but homicides are down about 20 percent.

"We cannot allow this to continue," Trump said. "We've allowed too many young lives to be claimed — and ... you see that all over — claimed by gangs and too many neighborhoods to be crippled by violence and fear. Sixty percent of murder victims under the age of 22 are African-American.

"This is a national tragedy, and it requires national action. This violence must end, and we must all work together to end it. Whether a child lives in Detroit, Chicago, Baltimore or anywhere in our country, he or she has the right to grow up in safety and in peace."

Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office questioned the sincerity of Trump's anti-crime remarks in a statement from spokesman Matt McGrath.

"With all the talk and no action, you have to wonder whether the administration is serious about working with us on solutions, or if they are just using violence in this great city to score political points," McGrath said. "We've been clear, there are ways the federal government can help, and we're happy to partner with the administration whenever they decide to stop talking and start acting."

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also expressed a willingness to partner with the federal government in a statement issued by his office.

"I hope the president had an opportunity today to hear from police chiefs around the country who are facing many of the same challenges Chicago is facing, including too-easy access to illegal guns, inconsistent sentencing, and a more fractured and decentralized gang structure where gunfire is as likely to erupt from a feud on social media as a battle over turf," Johnson said.

Trump's remarks represent the second consecutive day he has touched on Chicago crime — and the fifth time in less than three weeks in office.

On Tuesday, during a White House meeting with sheriffs, he singled out Chicago violence and repeated a debunked claim that the U.S. murder rate is the highest it's been in 45 years.

The most recent annual FBI statistics available show the national rate for murder and non-negligent manslaughter in 2015 was 4.9 per 100,000 people. That was lower than every year between 1996 and 2009, when the rate fell from 7.4 killings per 100,000 people to five for the same population.

The country's worst year for homicides in the modern era was either 1980, when the homicide rate hit its peak at 10.2 killings for every 100,000 people, with 23,040 homicides — or in 1991, when a record 24,703 people were killed, according to FBI statistics cited by the Los Angeles Times. The homicide rate in 1991 was 9.8 deaths per 100,000 people, FBI statistics show.

After years of decline, homicides in Chicago have been on the rise and exceeded 760 last year, the worst in two decades.

