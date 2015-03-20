Trump appoints new Immigration and Customs Enforcement director
By MARK BERMAN AND MATT ZAPOTOSKY | The Washington Post | Published: January 31, 2017
President Donald Trump appointed Thomas Homan as the new acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement Monday night.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security said that Daniel Ragsdale, the acting director, will continue to serve as the deputy director of ICE.
The move was announced not long after Trump fired acting attorney general Sally Yates, and was met by chatter on social media suggesting that Ragsdale was fired.
Gillian Christensen, the Homeland Security spokeswoman, said that Ragsdale was not dismissed from the agency and will instead remain in deputy director role he had served since May 2012. There also was no immediate indication he held any views that were counter to the president's.
Reached on the phone, Ragsdale declined to comment.
Mark Morgan, the chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, also was removed from his post this month. He had clashed with the powerful Border Patrol union, which endorsed Trump for president.
Homan, who has 30 years of immigration enforcement experience, had worked since 2013 as the executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations. He was honored with an award last year for his work deporting illegal immigrants.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Daniel Ragsdale, left, accompanied by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Thomas S. Winkowski, center, and Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Washington on March 18, 2014. Ragsdale has been replaced as acting head of the agency by Thomas Homan.
EVAN VUCCI/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
At Standing Rock, a vow to stay and fight
US-Mexico trade war could hit Mexico economy, spur migration
Former sailor seeks pardon in submarine photos case
Germany under the gun as Trump seeks bigger NATO contribution
Field mechanics help Army chug to Poland
GOP congressman proposes extending legal status to immigrants who join military