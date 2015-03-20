Truck rams military recruitment center in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (Tribune News Service) — One man was transported Friday to Princeton Community hospital after his pickup truck struck the city's military recruitment center building.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. when the truck left a plaza, before crossing the street and hitting the Armed Forces Career Center, according to Sgt. E.G. Nunn with the Princeton Police Department.

The Princeton Rescue Squad took the driver, who was alone in the pickup truck, to Princeton Community Hospital. The crash was under investigation. A medical emergency was one possibility, Nunn said.

One recruiter was at the center, but he was not injured. One vehicle was clipped when the pickup crossed the road. No other injuries were reported.

The Princeton Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene. The building appeared to have mostly cosmetic damage, Nunn said.

___

(c)2021 the Bluefield Daily Telegraph (Bluefield, W.Va.)

Visit the Bluefield Daily Telegraph at bdtonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

