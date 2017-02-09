Truck driver blown off bridge; dies after Navy helicopter rescue

A vehicle sits on the road by a missing section of guard rail along a segment of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel where a tractor-trailer went over the southbound side at the 15-mile marker, Thursday afternoon Feb. 9, 2017, near Virginia Beach, Va.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities say a Navy helicopter plucked a driver from the roof of a tractor-trailer after it was swept off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel by high winds and began floating in the water. The driver later died.

Bridge and tunnel deputy director Thomas Anderson says the unidentified driver died after his rescue Thursday.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki says the tractor-trailer was blown off the bridge shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the driver was rescued a little after 1.

Winds on the bridge-tunnel were about 40 mph Thursday, although Anderson says they had been much higher earlier in the day.