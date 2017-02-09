Truck driver blown off bridge; dies after Navy helicopter rescue
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 9, 2017
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities say a Navy helicopter plucked a driver from the roof of a tractor-trailer after it was swept off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel by high winds and began floating in the water. The driver later died.
Bridge and tunnel deputy director Thomas Anderson says the unidentified driver died after his rescue Thursday.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki says the tractor-trailer was blown off the bridge shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the driver was rescued a little after 1.
Winds on the bridge-tunnel were about 40 mph Thursday, although Anderson says they had been much higher earlier in the day.
