Tropical Depression 30W, #2

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, Philippines time: Tropical Depression 30W has begun intensifying and is picking up forward speed as it dashes across the central Philippines toward the South China Sea, according to the latest from the Joint Typhoon Warning Center.



At 2 p.m., 30W was 140 miles southeast of Manila, headed west-northwest at 18 mph and had strengthened to 35-mph sustained winds and 46-mph gusts. Heavy rain is drenching the islands of the central Philippines and southern Luzon. Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 remains raised for southern Luzon and the Visayas.





2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, Philippines time: Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 is raised for parts of the Visayas in eastern Philippines and southern Luzon as a new tropical depression has spawned and is forecast to plow through the east-central islands and Metro Manila, then out over the South China Sea en route to southeastern China.

At 8 a.m., 30W was 260 miles east-southeast of Manila, moving west-northwest at 17 mph and is forecast to pass 34 miles south-southwest of the capital at 11 p.m. Thursday. As it heads out over open water, it’s due to intensify and peak at 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts midway between Luzon and Hainan Island in southeast China.



While it won't produce that much wind, rainfall is forecast to be moderate to heavy within the 150-mile diameter of the storm.