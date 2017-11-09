Tropical Depression 30W, #1
By DAVE ORNAUER | STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 9, 2017
2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, Philippines time: Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 is raised for parts of the Visayas in eastern Philippines and southern Luzon as a new tropical depression has spawned and is forecast to plow through the east-central islands and Metro Manila, then out over the South China Sea en route to southeastern China.
At 8 a.m., 30W was 260 miles east-southeast of Manila, moving west-northwest at 17 mph and is forecast to pass 34 miles south-southwest of the capital at 11 p.m. Thursday. As it heads out over open water, it’s due to intensify and peak at 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts midway between Luzon and Hainan Island in southeast China.
While it won't produce that much wind, rainfall is forecast to be moderate to heavy within the 150-mile diameter of the storm.
