Tropical Depression 30W, #1

2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, Philippines time: Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 is raised for parts of the Visayas in eastern Philippines and southern Luzon as a new tropical depression has spawned and is forecast to plow through the east-central islands and Metro Manila, then out over the South China Sea en route to southeastern China.

At 8 a.m., 30W was 260 miles east-southeast of Manila, moving west-northwest at 17 mph and is forecast to pass 34 miles south-southwest of the capital at 11 p.m. Thursday. As it heads out over open water, it’s due to intensify and peak at 81-mph sustained winds and 98-mph gusts midway between Luzon and Hainan Island in southeast China.



While it won't produce that much wind, rainfall is forecast to be moderate to heavy within the 150-mile diameter of the storm.