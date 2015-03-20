Trial set for former Marine charged in 2013 California slaying

SAN DIEGO (Tribune News Service) — Nearly four years ago, a Marine Corps corporal was arrested at Camp Pendleton on suspicion of killing a 24-year-old Fallbrook man.

Later this month, Kevin Coset is expected to be tried on a murder charge in Vista Superior Court. His trial date, now set for Jan. 31, was confirmed last week.

Coset, 27, is charged in the killing of Alvin Bulaoro, an Army reservist, whose body was found on Jan. 3, 2013, in an SUV parked in the lot of a Fallbrook grocery store.

Bulaoro’s body was in a sleeping bag. He had been stabbed multiple times and shot twice in his head.

At a preliminary hearing in March 2013, prosecutors presented a journal, purportedly seized at the time of Coset’s arrest, that appeared to contain a confession.

A portion of the journal was read aloud by a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. It said: “My name is Kevin Coset. I am 23 years old and currently serving in Marine Corps. Over the past few years my life has been heading in a strange direction. Tonight I had to kill for the third time.

“It was a guy named Alvin Bulaoro out of Fallbrook.”

The author of the journal wrote that he took no pleasure in killing, but he believed he had to do it to survive a fight against an organization called Musgrove.

The organization, the writer said, had been “plotting against me for years now as well as entering my mind and stealing my intelligence. They are responsible for getting me kicked out of school as well as destroying my chance for a normal future. Murder is justice.”

The District Attorney’s Office contended at the preliminary hearing that Coset had prepped a room at a Fallbrook motel, where he planned to lure Bulaoro and carry out a surprise attack.

A defense lawyer argued that no physical evidence linked to Coset was found in the motel room.

Coset had been found mentally incompetent to stand trial and was sent to a state mental hospital, but a judge determined last month that Coset’s competency had been restored and the case could proceed.

