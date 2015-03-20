Trial near for airman charged with murder of pregnant fiancee

A Robins Air Force Base airman accused of killing his fiancee and her unborn child for $1 million in insurance money is scheduled to go on trial Monday.

Charles Amos Wilson III, 30, a support member of the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, is charged with premeditated murder of 30-year-old Tameda Ferguson in 2013.

Ferguson, who was 8 1/2 months pregnant, was found shot to death inside her Dawson home about 100 miles from Robins Air Force Base.

Wilson was arrested on charges of murder and feticide after an investigation by the GBI and the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office.

The case later was turned over to the Air Force at its request. Wilson’s military charges include premeditated murder and death of an unborn child. He may face the death penalty if convicted of premeditated murder.

The Air Force has not executed anyone convicted under the death penalty in more than 50 years, though. Senior Airman Andrew Witt is the only Air Force member now on death row. Witt, who was also stationed at Robins Air Force Base, was convicted of killing a fellow airman and his wife and nearly killing a third airman in an incident on base in 2004.

Wilson’s trial is the final of three court-martial proceedings against him.

The trial is scheduled to be held at the Houston County Courthouse.

In the first court-martial proceeding, a military jury found Wilson not guilty June 2 of felony murder and aggravated arson in the death of his friend, Demetrius Hardy, in an alleged insurance fraud scheme. The jury also found Wilson not guilty of conspiracy, burning with intent to defraud and obstruction of justice.

Infini Hardy, the widow of the fire victim, testified against Wilson at his trial. But his defense attorneys argued that she and her husband acted independently of Wilson in a burglary that went terribly wrong. The October 2011 fire was allegedly set to cover up the burglary.

Wilson’s attorneys also argued that Infini Hardy only implicated Wilson two years after the fire when she was indicted by a Houston County grand jury and faced incarceration.

On Oct. 3, Hardy pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one count of arson in Houston County Superior Court. Judge Katherine K. Lumsden sentenced Hardy to one year in prison and 19 years on probation as part of a negotiated plea agreement.

Hardy was given credit for time served — 21 days in jail in October 2013 — before she made bond pending trial. She was also ordered to have no contact with Wilson.

In the second court-martial proceeding, jurors convicted Wilson on June 10 of striking retired Tech. Sgt. Denise Forrest after he became angry in an argument over a phone. He and Forrest were dating at the time of the July 20, 2012, incident.

Wilson was sentenced to six months of confinement, a reduction in rank from senior airman, and received credit for time served pending trial.

Jurors also found Wilson not guilty of the other charges against him in the July 20, 2012, incident.



