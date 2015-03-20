Trial is again delayed for woman linked to Vanessa Guillen slaying

AUSTIN, Texas (Tribune News Service) — A federal judge once again delayed the trial for Cecily Aguilar, a woman who authorities have accused of helping dismember and dispose of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen in April.

Aguilar's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, according to officials from the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, Waco Division.

Her rearraignment — where she can choose to change or keep her plea of not guilty — is set for Jan. 5.

If Aguilar continues to maintain her innocence, then jury selection will begin before the trial on Jan. 19.

Judge Alan Albright ordered the trial to be reset again following a request by Aguilar's defense team for extra time to prepare their case.

Aguilar, a 22-year-old Killeen civilian employed at a local gas station before her arrest, is charged with three felony counts of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Army officials at Fort Hood allege that Aguilar helped her boyfriend, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, cover up the April 22 slaying of Guillen.

Authorities believe Robinson, who died July 1 after shooting himself as Killeen police tried to detain him for questioning, killed 20-year-old Guillen with a hammer as they worked together in a weapons room on post.

Army officials have not publicly given a possible motive for the killing.

Authorities say Robinson toted Guillen's body off post in a large protective case normally used to carry weapons.

Burned pieces of the same kind of box were found near the Leon River in Bell County, where construction workers found Guillen's remains, authorities have said.

U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier alleged during Aguilar's July hearing that she not only helped Robinson dispose of Guillen's remains, she also deleted Google accounts belonging to her and Robinson as a way to get rid of evidence.

Aguilar also called one person from jail, who was not identified in court, and asked them to delete her Facebook page, Frazier said.

If convicted, Aguilar could face up to 20 years in prison with a maximum fine of $250,000.

