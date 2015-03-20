Trial begins for man accused of beating veteran to death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Tribune News Service) — After being postponed multiple times, the trial has begun for a man accused of beating an Afghanistan war veteran to death.

Jabreeh Davis-Martin, 23 of South Bend, was charged with murder in connection to the death of 27-year-old Jodie Henderson. Davis-Martin allegedly killed the man because Henderson told him he loved him.

Jury selection began Monday afternoon for the trial, which is expected to last all week. Henderson was a 2007 graduate of Mishawaka High School and was a member of the Army National Guard.

His body was found lying in the street in the 1200 block of East Sorin Street on the morning of Jan. 16, 2016, near a home that Davis-Martin shared with his mother. It took more than a month for a cause of death to be determined, but it was eventually ruled to be from multiple blunt-force and chop injuries.

It was then another month before Davis-Martin was charged with murder. Investigators allege that Davis-Martin attacked Henderson after being told by a third party that Henderson said he loved Davis-Martin in a romantic way.

After hearing this, Davis-Martin found Henderson and struck him with what was believed to be a bar stool, leaving him lying bloodied in the street. Davis-Martin then left, but reportedly returned and continued to attack Henderson while he was on the ground in the fetal position, according to court documents.

Investigators spoke with four witnesses who were identified as confidential witnesses because they feared retaliation. The witness told police that while at an apartment after the alleged initial attack, Davis-Martin "bragged" that he had killed a man who he referred to with an anti-gay slur.

The witness told police that he and a friend drove Davis-Martin from the apartment back to his home on Sorin Street when he started saying he had killed Henderson because the victim had made a "gay move on him." A witness overheard Davis-Martin on the phone tell his mother to clean the blood off the porch, according to court documents.

Police also reportedly have a digital video taken inside the home that contains footage of a party attended by Henderson and includes images of a black folding bar stool chair consistent with bloody and broken debris found near Henderson's body.

Henderson is heard on the video talking about being in love with Davis-Martin, according to court documents. The video also shows the Davis-Martin's mother becoming upset, warning Henderson not to "mess with her son like that." Family members and friends told investigators that Henderson was gay.

Because Indiana does not have a hate crime law, Davis-Martin was not charged with a hate crime.

