Treasury targets tax cheating in proposal it hopes will bring in $700 billion

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department on Thursday announced a plan to raise $700 billion through new tax compliance measures, a potentially key source of revenue for the Biden administration's multitrillion-dollar spending proposals.

In a 22-page report, Treasury officials identified a number of policies to increase enforcement — from more reporting requirements to new tools for auditors — aimed at closing the "tax gap" between what taxpayers owe to the federal government and what they actually pay.

The Treasury's Office of Tax Analysis estimated that the changes could bring in an additional $700 billion in tax collections over the next decade, as well as $1.6 of trillion in the decade after that.

The Treasury said on Thursday that the tax gap is about $600 billion per year, though Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig recently said the number could exceed $1 trillion per year. Even partially closing that gulf could go a long way to paying for Biden's spending proposals, which include trillions of dollars for infrastructure, child care, manufacturing and other domestic spending priorities.

"At the crux of these proposals is a commitment to revitalizing tax enforcement," the Treasury's paper states. "Working to close the tax gap reflects a commitment to ending our two-tiered tax system, one where most American workers pay their full obligations, but high earners who accrue income from opaque sources often do not."

The Treasury's estimates face skepticism from many tax experts, and some of their new enforcement mechanisms could face political blowback among congressional lawmakers. The Treasury's plan states that audit rates "will not rise relative to recent years" for those earning under $400,000 per year, which is in line with the president's campaign pledge not to raise taxes on middle-class taxpayers but may blunt the effectiveness of the Treasury's plan. Increasing IRS enforcement is seen as politically easier than other measures, such as raising taxes, but will expose the administration to criticisms of basing their plans on estimates that are more rosy than is realistic.

In particular, the administration's estimates may face skepticism from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the nonpartisan office that provides monetary data about legislation. The CBO has said similar ideas to increase IRS enforcement could raise hundreds of billions of dollars, but not the kind of money the administration is banking on. The Penn Wharton Budget Model has found that the administration's IRS plan would raise less than $500 billion.

Administration officials told reporters on Thursday that they recognized the difficulties of getting the plan through Congress. The Treasury previously released a summary of its IRS enforcement proposal as a way to pay for Biden's "American Families Plan," one of the White House's two main domestic spending priorities.

"There is no way under the sun they can get $700 billion. They will be very pleased if they get $250 billion," said Doug Holtz-Eakin, a Republican policy analyst and former director of the CBO. "This is just completely unrealistic."

The key part of the tax compliance proposal is to increase the size of the IRS budget by about $80 billion over a decade, nearly doubling it. That funding would go to increasing the number of IRS agents and personnel; the tax agency's budget was cut by about 20% because of changes pushed by congressional Republicans.

The second key proposal is to strengthen requirements surrounding what banks must tell the IRS about their customers. The IRS would then use information provided by the banks to "better target enforcement activities," the Treasury said Thursday, a measure in particular aimed at improving voluntary compliance through a deterrence effect.

The third and fourth parts of the plan involve updating IRS technology — some of which dates to the 1960s — so it is better at identifying tax evasion, as well as new penalties on tax preparers who "commit or abet" tax fraud.

Treasury officials have emphasized that their efforts are aimed at reversing the decline in scrutiny of particularly high-income taxpayers and businesses. Audit rates for corporations with more than $20 billion in assets fell from 98% in 2010 to 50% in 2018, the Treasury's report said. Taxpayers earning more than $10 million faced audit rates of 19% in 2010 and 7% in 2018. Audit rates declined for taxpayers broadly, but the decline in audits for the rich was particularly pronounced.