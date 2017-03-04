Trash-burning plant that provides steam for base to close
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 4, 2017
LAYTON, Utah — A trash-burning plant that supplies steam for Hill Air Force Base will close due to what officials say is reduced demand and a need for costly upgrades.
The Standard-Examiner reports that closure this year of the Davis Energy Recovery Facility in Layton will eliminate about 30 jobs.
The Wasatch Integrated Waste Management District board voted Wednesday to close the plant, which is located on the south side of Hill.
The plant has burned trash and produced steam for Hill since 1987, but the district says base officials are looking into other energy sources.
Meanwhile, district Executive District Nathan Rich says the plant faces a deadline to install $2 million in anti-pollution equipment and needs $6 million of other improvements to replace aging technology.
