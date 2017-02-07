Transgender veteran settles lawsuit over denied haircut
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 7, 2017
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A Riverside County transgender Army veteran has settled a lawsuit against a Rancho Cucamonga barbershop that refused to cut women's hair.
The Press-Enterprise reported Thursday that as part of the settlement The Barbershop is required to serve all customers after it initially turned away Kendall Oliver because the owner of the shop perceived Oliver to be female. Oliver identifies as transgender and as more male than female.
The Barbershop owner Richard Hernandez admitted to breaking the law and discriminating against Oliver. He says his Christian beliefs wouldn't allow him to cut women's hair. He says he apologized to Oliver and offered to reimburse the cost of a haircut.
