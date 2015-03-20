Transgender service members say reversal of military ban allows people to serve as themselves

Corbin Dreymur, shown here in a Tuesday, February 2, 2021 photo, is a transgender man serving in the Air Force.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — When Corbin Dreymur enlisted in the Air Force, the military provided an escape from a conservative Christian household.

Growing up, Dreymur felt trapped as if he was playing a character to which he had no connection. Enlisting was a way out.

But less than two years into his time with the military, then-President Donald Trump signed an executive order that threatened Dreymur's military career.

Dreymur is a transgender man, who transitioned during his military career. Dreymur, 24, now a senior airman stationed at Fort George G. Meade, enlisted on March 20, 2017. That gave him enough time to go through his medical transition before Trump's executive order banning transgender people from serving in the military.

Dreymur was exempt from the ban, meaning he could continue to serve as himself and not in the biological sex he was assigned at birth.

But for many others, the transgender ban prevented them from enlisting, continuing their service or serving as their authentic selves.

The ban also promoted transphobic comments in the workplace, which made the environment unfriendly to those that could serve, Dreymur said.

That changed five days into the new administration when President Joe Biden signed an executive order reversing Trump's ban. Now, transgender individuals can serve in the military, just as they were able to in 2016.

The military is one of the largest public employers in the country, and while transgender service members make up a small portion, they still account for between 2,000 to 11,000 active duty service members, a 2016 RAND Corporation study found.

Enlisting in the military is an avenue to many for other opportunities, like the ability to go to college, said Deirdre Hendrick, a non-binary woman who retired from the military and is an attorney-adviser for Servicemembers Partners Allies for Respect and Tolerance for All.

When the transgender ban went into place, Hendrick was one of the attorneys at Fort George G. Meade who tried to save the careers of transgender service members affected by it.

The ban essentially took away that opportunity for the transgender community, Hendrick said.

Transgender service members, if not grandfathered in, were essentially forced back into the closet, said Lt. Kris Moore, a 2004 Naval Academy graduate.

Moore came out as a transgender man during his third year at the academy. He was one of the sailors who was grandfathered in. Although he was allowed to continue serving, and not as his sex assigned at birth, the ban still made his time in the military harder, he said.

It was unclear if surgeries or doctor appointments would be covered by his benefits, which made arranging those much harder, he said.

Now, with the ban overturned, Moore does not have to tell leadership his status. He can just serve, which is huge, he added.

Others who were not grandfathered in and chose to continue to serve, despite having to do so as the sex assigned at birth, can now serve as their authentic selves, Moore said. They can focus on their jobs without constantly hiding a part of themselves.

Like Dreymur, Moore described being transgender but having to live as the sex assigned at birth as playing a character in a play with no connection. People can tell something is off.

"Whether you're able to put a name on, [put] a name to it or not, the more authentic people can be at work and in life, the better they can be at their jobs and as people," Moore said. "And it's incredibly stressful to try and be something you're not."

Biden overturning the ban lifts some of that stress. It also tells transgender service members that they matter, Moore said. They want to serve, and now they can.

"We come from all walks of life, we have all sorts of education levels, we have all sorts of experiences," Moore said. "We are just like the person to the left and right of us. We just happen to be transgender."

Even though transgender members can now serve and transition in the military, the ban just resets the military's stance to 2016, Hendrick said.

Her organization would like to see the military move toward eliminating gendered aspects as a whole, including rules about female service members' appearances.

There are also several roadblocks that delay a service member's ability to swiftly transition. It can take months or years for someone to serve under the gender they identify as.

"We don't need someone to approve when we've finished our transition," Hendrick said.

Biden overturned the transgender ban early in his administration, which means the president and those who work for him have approximately four years to advance the protections for transgender service members, Hendrick said.

That might include codifying transgender service members' ability to serve so that it cannot flip flop depending on who is in office.

The military can also work to reinforce that it is a professional workplace where microaggressions and other transphobic or homophobic statements are not tolerated, Dreymur said.

Representation matters as well, and having high ranking leaders who are transgender would make a difference for other transgender service members.

Dreymur is leaving the military in a few months when his tour is up. There were a plethora of reasons, he said, but the transgender ban did play a role in his decision.

But he'll be leaving a military that will be more accepting to others. Already he has seen members of the transgender community looking to enlist now that they can as themselves.

