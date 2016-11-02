Training bombs, missile inadvertently fall from plane
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 2, 2016
LUZERNE, Mich. — Officials say a mechanical failure is believed to have caused the release of six training bombs and a training missile from a military plane over Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.
No one was injured due to the release, which WWTV and WPBN report happened Oct. 25 over Oscoda County.
The training weapons were on a plane heading to Camp Grayling from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in suburban Detroit when they fell off. The Michigan National Guard says the bombs and missile were found in a remote wooded area near Luzerne.
Lt. Col. Matthew Trumble, director of the Camp Grayling Air Gunnery Range, says it's a "rare" situation.
The Guard says the missile was non-explosive and the six training bombs can release smoke so that pilots can see where they land.
