Trainee at Fort Jackson is shot in a 'very serious injury incident'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Tribune News Service) — A U.S. Army trainee was shot Friday at Fort Jackson in what the military is calling a "very serious injury incident."

According to a release from Fort Jackson, an active duty basic combat trainee sustained a gunshot wound Friday and was subsequently evacuated by EMS. The trainee's unit had been preparing for training at the time of the incident.

"It is dreadfully unfortunate to apprise the community about a very serious injury to one of our trainees in basic combat training today," Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said. "Very grateful for the critical care and services provided by EMS and medical professionals today, as we continue to provide support to the trainee's family and teammates."

A Fort Jackson spokesperson said Friday afternoon that the trainee was alive.

The trainee's unit is pausing activities "while leaders provide resiliency teams, chaplains, and behavioral health specialists to assist cadre and fellow trainees as they address, cope, and manage the effects that follow a traumatic experience," the release said.

Trainees at Fort Jackson will be able to notify their families of their well-being.

The Army says an investigation into the incident is underway. Additional information about the incident will be released after the trainee's family is notified.

Fort Jackson trains 48,000 basic training trainees and another 12,000 advanced training trainees and soldiers each year.

(c)2021 The State (Columbia, S.C.)

Visit The State (Columbia, S.C.) at www.thestate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

