Top Dem on VA Committee to retire, run for governor

Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., addresses American Legion representatives during a presentation on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

CARLOS BONGIOANNI/STARS AND STRIPES

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 27, 2017

WASHINGTON — Rep. Tim Walz, a five-term Democrat, says he is running for governor of his home state of Minnesota.

Walz is seeking to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat. A spokesman for Walz' gubernatorial campaign confirmed his decision.

Walz is the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee. He first won election to his rural district along Minnesota's southern border in 2006, defeating GOP incumbent Gil Gutknecht. He has survived several tough re-election campaigns, including in 2016.
 

