Top Dem on VA Committee to retire, run for governor
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 27, 2017
WASHINGTON — Rep. Tim Walz, a five-term Democrat, says he is running for governor of his home state of Minnesota.
Walz is seeking to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat. A spokesman for Walz' gubernatorial campaign confirmed his decision.
Walz is the top Democrat on the Veterans Affairs Committee. He first won election to his rural district along Minnesota's southern border in 2006, defeating GOP incumbent Gil Gutknecht. He has survived several tough re-election campaigns, including in 2016.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Fact Check: Trump twists FBI chief's words on Russia
US military investigates whether Mosul airstrike killed dozens of civilians
NCIS: Marines United probe expands to about 20 victims
Documents detail Flynn payments from Russian interests
Bergdahl trial delayed as his lawyers appeal to highest military court over Trump comments
Marine dies while in South Korea for joint war games