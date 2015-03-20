Top Defense Department policy official James Anderson resigns

In a Nov. 26, 2019 photo, Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James H. Anderson, right, welcomes Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić to the Pentagon.

WASHINGTON — The top policy official at the Defense Department resigned suddenly Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump abruptly fired his defense secretary, compounding uncertainty at the Pentagon during a sensitive transition period.

Several officials said that James Anderson, who served as acting undersecretary of defense for policy, informed colleagues of his immediate departure just hours after Christopher Miller, an intelligence official, started his first full day as acting defense secretary.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Trump fired Mark Esper, his fourth defense secretary, and installed Miller on Monday, as the president and his allies contest the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Esper's departure had been expected since June, when the Pentagon chief broke with Trump over the president's desire to use active-duty troops to address protests related to race and police violence.

Anderson, a former Marine Corps intelligence officer, was confirmed in 2018 to be the Pentagon's assistant secretary for plans and strategy but, because of high turnover and numerous vacancies at the senior levels of the Pentagon, has served in the top policy job on an interim basis since earlier this year.

It was not immediately clear who would take Anderson's place. Among those expected to be in the running is Anthony Tata, a retired Army general whose nomination as undersecretary for policy was put on hold after his social media posts generated resistance on Capitol Hill. Tata was subsequently appointed as Anderson's deputy on an interim basis.

Anderson's departure was first reported by Politico.

