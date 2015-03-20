Tips to metro Atlanta police led cops to Fort Stewart soldiers' bodies

Marquez Brown, 23, of Macon, and Malika Jackson, 21 — both soldiers at Fort Stewart — were found inside this off-post apartment in Hinesville, Ga. according to a police report.

It all started with a tip.

An anonymous tipster called Peachtree City police and Conyers police about a Sunday night double homicide in South Georgia involving two Fort Stewart soldiers.

Marquez Brown, 23, of Macon, and Malika Jackson, 21, were found inside an off-post apartment in Hinesville, according to a police report.

Police found both victims in a pool of their own blood. One soldier had a large knife in his throat with his head resting next to the other victim, according to the report. Both had also been shot.

Peachtree City and Conyers are about a four-hour drive to Hinesville, so why the tipster (or tipsters) called those police departments remains a mystery.

“It is unlikely there is any link at all to Peachtree City,” Peachtree City police Lt. Matt Myers told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They may have just looked for agencies in Georgia and we were near the top of the list they could submit anonymous tips to.”

Peachtree City police said they do not plan on investigating who left the tip, and since it was submitted anonymously there’s “no way to identify them because no identifying data was collected by the tip service provider.” Myers said his department doesn’t maintain the database, which is owned and operated by another company.

“I can say that we did provide (Hinesville police) the information we received and will be cooperating with them on their investigation if needed,” he said, “but so far we do not have anything else to contribute.”

Conyers police spokeswoman Kim Lucas confirmed their department is working with Hinesville police on the investigation as well.

What authorities do know is that there was a party at the apartment the day before Brown and Jackson were reported dead.

“Both men were seen alive by friends the following morning,” Hinesville police Capt. J.C. Reid said.

Hinesville city spokeswoman Brittany McClure said police have not made any arrests. An autopsy led authorities to conclude that the deaths were the result of a homicide.

Reid said several leads have developed in the case, but anyone with information is asked to contact Hinesville police.

———

©2017 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.)

Visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Atlanta, Ga.) at www.ajc.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.