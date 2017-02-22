Tillerson, Kelly head to Mexico amid deep strains in bilateral ties

MEXICO CITY — Two top officials from President Donald Trump's administration are heading to Mexico for talks with President Enrique Peña Nieto and his cabinet primarily aimed at cooling tensions that threaten to derail trade and other agreements on counterterrorism efforts, drug trafficking and immigration.

The visit by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly comes a month after a heated volley of tweets between Trump and Peña Nieto over who should pay for a wall on the U.S. border prompted the Mexican leader to cancel a visit to the White House.

The Twitter fight sparked concerns of a trade war between the two countries after a Trump administration official implied that a 20 percent tax on goods from Mexico would be one way to force the country to pay for the wall.

Since then, the Mexican government has been analyzing potential bargaining points on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump has called "the worst trade deal in history."

Against that backdrop, plus an executive order signed by Trump this week that will dramatically expand the pool of undocumented immigrants in the United States targeted for deportation, the two sides plan to discuss Thursday how to move forward in day-to-day relations, which include $1.5 billion in daily commerce.

"There's a lot at stake in the day-to-day cooperation between these two countries on security, migration and, above all, economics," said Andrew Selee, director of the Mexico Institute at the Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington. "Tillerson and Kelly are going to want to see how they can preserve a good day-to-day relationship with Mexico even if things get rocky politically."

The likelihood of political tensions remains high with the Trump administration insisting that Mexico will somehow pay for a border wall.

Trump's latest executive order on the eve of the talks has only heightened resentment among Mexicans still rankled by his announcement of moving forward with a border wall - made a day before Peña Nieto was scheduled to visit the White House in January.

"This is worse than Lucy and Charlie Brown with the football," said Jorge Castañeda, who served as Mexico's foreign minister in Vicente Fox's administration. "You'd have to be dumb to think that they're not going to do this again and again."

"It's never a good idea to enter a negotiation by putting a deadline on yourself where you make it clear to the other side that you are in a rush," he said. "If you do that, the other side can just wait you out and then you have to take whatever deal they offer because you have set this deadline for yourself."

But Peña Nieto is in a delicate position as he looks to stabilize a struggling Mexican economy made more vulnerable by the uncertainty over U.S. relations.

Earlier this week, he tried to prepare Mexico for a recalibrated relationship with the giant northern neighbor that, among other things, could mean a new trade agreement similar to NAFTA.

In a meeting with Mexican media executives, Peña Nieto said NAFTA may change in name only, according to the El Universal daily.

But, he cautioned, relations with the Trump administration are "a panorama of uncertainty," the newspaper reported.

Francisco Gil Villegas, who teaches political theory at the College of Mexico, said Peña Nieto needs to be more than a "reactive party" in the talks with Tillerson and Kelly.

Mexican officials "have to be active in seeking what that they want out of these negotiations," Gil said, citing as an example an aspect of Trump's executive order on immigration enforcement that would direct immigration agents to deport people back to Mexico regardless of nationality.

"They cannot allow the U.S. to send back undocumented Central Americans or, even less, people who aren't from the region," he said. "They need to be very clear that Mexico will not allow this."

