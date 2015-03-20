Through struggles, two veterans find sanctuary

EAST HARTFORD (Tribune News Service) — Amorette Hight kept silent for 20 years. She was told to "forget" what happened to her that fall day in 1997 when she said she was sexually assaulted by a fellow sailor at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Do you want to get out of the military?" she recalled the JAG military lawyer asking her when she tried to file a complaint.

"I just got here," said Amorette, now 44 who was 21 at the time and just beginning her career.

She blocked it out — and the fear and repressed feelings resulted in a downward spiral of depression.

Life threw its own set of curveballs to Joshua Hight, who in 1997 served in the medevac unit at Fort Riley, Kansas, helping to evacuate the sick or wounded to hospitals, which left him with nightmares.

Both suffer from post traumatic stress syndrome and struggled to acclimate to civilian life after discharge.

They were homeless for a period, which left a lasting impression.

But in the middle of their own bumpy journeys, the two met in 2010 and found strength in one another.

"Our attitudes were, we are going to make this work no matter what," Joshua Hight said.

On Saturday they'll get a tangible lift in honor of their service in the form of necessary home improvements.

House of Heroes Connecticut, a nonprofit organization that provides one-day, no-cost household repairs and upgrades for veterans around the state will help aid the couple.

"This is what House of Heroes is about, helping our military veterans who have put their lives on the line for our freedoms," said Dennis Buden, senior consultant for House of Heroes.

Amorette joined the Navy in 1997, following in the footsteps of her mother and father who both served.

That first year she said she feared that if she spoke about the assault, she would be booted out of the Navy.

In 2001, after having her son, Matthew Hale, she decided to return home to Connecticut to raise him and stay with her parents.

Leaving the only life she knew of structure in the Navy proved difficult for the single mother. During her first job at a grocery store, she said she was told that her military service did not matter.

Talking about those incidents still causes her pain, but she moved forward, earning her degree in foodservice in 2008 from Manchester Community College.

In December 2009 she began working as a food service worker, preparing meal trays for patients at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Haven. Little did she know her life would change that next month when she would meet Joshua.

Like Amorette, Joshua also came from a military family and his service, from 1992-2003 in the U.S. Army took him on 50 lifesaving missions at Fort Riley, Fort Drum, New York, and a year in South Korea.

Speaking about his time in the service, Joshua's face becomes animated and speaks with pride in his voice.

"I was blessed with the fact that I was in the business of saving lives, not taking them," the 48-year-old recently said.

Serving as a crew chief, he saw the aftermath of accidents, the images raw and unfiltered in his mind to this day. He is prone to night terrors as a result, but Millie, one of his service dogs, is there to stir him when that happens.

He said he was overwhelmed by the experiences, and after becoming honorably discharged in 2003, he fell into substance abuse from 2007 to 2009.

Joshua decided to return home and get help from the VA in 2010, with nothing but a duffel bag full of his belongings and a hope for better days.

That is when Amorette caught his eye.

The two formed a fast friendship.

"We just put everything out on the table, so there were no secrets," said Joshua — nothing but honesty.

The couple took it slow, helping each other through more turbulent times and homelessness.

Joshua gave up his VA voucher for housing so Amorette could get an apartment in Hartford in 2010. The couple married three years later and in 2015, they bought a house in East Hartford.

And now, Amorette said, she can speak freely of her past.

"I come from a family of strong and courageous women and I have to carry the torch," she said.

HOUSE OF HEROES

WHAT: Amorette Hight, a U.S. Navy veteran, and her husband Joshua Hight, who served in the U.S. Army, will be honored for their service Saturday.

DETAILS: House of Heroes Connecticut, a nonprofit organization that provides one-day, no-cost home improvements for veterans around the state, is collaborating with the Glastonbury Rotary Club to conduct home repairs at the couple's East Hartford home today. Work includes sheetrock repair, a kitchen window replacement, floor and bathroom repairs and landscaping. The couple will be the 144th and 145th veterans — and fourth and fifth in East Hartford — to be served by the nonprofit organization.

