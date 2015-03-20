Three museums at Fort Lee will soon be more publicly accessible

PETERSBURG, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Fort Lee officials are teaming up with local public agencies to make its three museums — the Army Women’s Museum, the U.S. Army Quartermaster Museum and a new Army Transportation Pavilion — more publicly accessible.

Access to the museums is currently limited because of on-base safety restrictions. Fort Lee and its local partners want to create a museum "enclave" where the facilities can be open with much more regularity. Tighter restrictions at Fort Lee, and bases across the country, has hurt the number of visitors to these museums.

"Unfortunately what has occurred since 2016 when we had to kind of lockdown the access to the installation for reasons of security, it made it much more difficult for the public to get to these wonderful gems of museums that we have," said Maj. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg.

The Women's Museum tells the story of women in the army since the time of the American Revolution. The 30,000 square foot Quartermaster museum showcases the 246-year history of the Quartermaster Corps., a logistics Corps. providing supplies like food, water, fuel and other essentials to soldiers in times of need. The two museum's are located next to each other near the base's Lee Ave. entrance.

A new pavilion will showcase the history of Army transportation.

Leaders from Fort Lee have signed a memorandum of understanding with the Crater Planning District Commission and the U.S. Army Center for Military History to create an public enclave for these attractions as soon as possible.

"Today’s tourist expects convenience and that’s the essence of this concept," said Dennis Morris, EDA Project Manager for CPDC. "When we look around at other military installations that have museums, they have direct access to their museums. The concept is not unique, we just want to replicate that concept with Fort Lee."

More accessible museums would also dovetail with regional tourism efforts that are growing in the region. Petersburg Area Tourism includes the museums in its marketing efforts and plans to promote them at a visitor's center it is opening on I-85.

Currently, leaders are planning to reopen the 19th street entrance to the base for more direct access to the buildings. The base will have to reconfigure safety parameters around that gate and street reopening.

"We hope by executing the museum enclave, it’s going to help bring more visitors to your museums," Morris said. "In addition, it continues the initiative of building partnerships within the community. This region believes in building partnerships with Fort Lee."

These museums serve as a key educational tool for soldiers at the base, which houses seven different military schools like the Quartermaster school, Army Logistics University and transportation school. They also provide support to children through field trips, site outreach programs and virtual classes.

"With only a small percentage of the population serving in the armed forces today it’s important that we continue to foster civil military partnerships, especially when it comes to preserving and sharing the army’s history."

