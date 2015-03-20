Thousands turn out for Veterans Day Parade to honor those who served

Susan Andrade had marched in Veterans Day parades in years past, but Saturday's procession, with the theme "Women in the Military," held special meaning for her.

While the 17th annual parade paid tribute to those who have served our country, it celebrated the progress made by women such as Andrade, who pressed forward with military careers despite the challenges they encountered because of their gender.

"We all have interesting stories," said Andrade, who appeared in the parade with the Women's Army Corps Veterans Association alongside other female veterans, some who served as far back as World War II. "We were overlooked in the very beginning. We've come a long way and opened lots of doors for women in the military."

About 35,000 spectators watched the parade, which began at 10 a.m. at East St. Vrain Street and traveled seven blocks south on Tejon Street to Vermijo Avenue. Many sat in lawn chairs lining the road, waving small American flags that were distributed at the event.

Among the spectators was Julie Nily, a Colorado Springs native who has come to the event since she was a child.

"It's our duty to come and say thank you," Nily said. "I get incredibly emotional."

Her eyes welled with tears as she called out "thank you for our freedom" to a truckful of WWII veterans passing by.

The parade lineup included roughly 5,000 people, including members of veterans organizations and community groups, high school students in local marching bands and ROTC programs and Air Force Academy cadets. Airmen from Schriever and Peterson Air Force bases and the 4th Infantry Division Band from Fort Carson also participated.

"I wouldn't miss it for nothing in the world - because freedom, honor, country and family," said Lynn Walton, an Army veteran who has marched in the parade for more than a decade, this year with the Rocky Mountain Eagles Chapter of the 101st Airborne Division Association.

Many of those lining the streets were veterans or proud parents of children marching in the parade. Dan Wilson was both.

"It's important to remember our vets - everyone who served, and certainly those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Wilson, who retired from Peterson in 2011 and has a son who is a freshman at the academy.

Some were viewing the parade for the first time. Paul Darrow, a Marine who served during the Korean War, usually marches in the parade but decided to watch from the sidewalk Saturday.

"It's just nice to see my buddies go by," Darrow said, waving to a veteran in a passing float.

