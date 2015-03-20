Thousands of barrels of DDT poison found dumped off coast of California

(Tribune News Service) — Marine scientists have discovered a toxic waste dump in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California that includes more than 25,000 barrels of highly toxic, widely banned pesticide DDT.

According to the Guardian, researchers from the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography mapped tens of thousands of acres of ocean between Los Angeles and Catalina Island, more than 20 miles off shore. The area had long been known to have high levels of DDT but the dump site had never been found before.

Researchers found that commercial shipping vessels had used the area to dump chemicals from the 1930s until 1972 when Congress passed the Ocean Dumping Act and the Environmental Protection Agency was created.

The barrels were found about 3,000 feet below the surface and the researchers believe there may be other similar dump sites nearby. The dump site being surveyed is believed to have between 320 and 640 tons of DDT.

It is unknown what effect the chemical has had on marine life, but previous research has found high levels of DDT in the blubber of whales and dolphins that died of natural causes and in sea lions that developed cancer. Decades of research indicates DDT is very harmful to humans.

The search for the dumping site began more than a decade ago when researchers from University of California Santa Barbara found concentrated levels of DDT in sediment and several dozens of barrels.

The UC-San Diego researchers hope the discovery will lead to a cleanup effort or at least more research into the extent of the damage caused by the dump site.

