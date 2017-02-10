Thieves steal items valued at over $24K from California veterans charity

Thieves earlier this week stole about $24,000 in items meant to help fund a future veterans museum in south Shasta County, Calif.

“You try to do good in the community and you get slapped around for it. It’s an uphill battle, that’s for sure,” said Rob Burroughs, director of the Northern California Veterans Museum and Heritage Center.

Burroughs reported the theft, which happened sometime Monday night at a storage building on Rhonda Road just south of Anderson. The property is also where Burroughs envisions building the museum, which has been years in the planning and could begin as soon as this year.

“We’re really excited about it but we’re dealing with these hiccups along the way," he said.

The thieves — Burroughs believes more than one person had to be involved — cut a hole in the fencing surrounding the property, broke into a warehouse and ransacked everything inside, he said.

“They took a lot of the items out there that we had for our fundraisers,” Burroughs said.

Among the stolen items were oxygen tanks, an inversion table used to help veterans with back problems, woodworking tools used for therapeutic purposes and several other items that would have been used to help raise money for the museum.

“That was projected funds that we’re not going to get now,” Burroughs said.

Burroughs reported the break-in to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, though the deputy who took the report didn’t return a call Friday.

Others took to Facebook to post about the theft and to warn antique dealers to keep an eye out for anyone trying to sell milk glass, green depression glass, wedding crystal with silver rim or whiskey decanters, especially those items with military or veteran group logos.

Burroughs said the museum’s displays, however, remain untouched.

“They didn’t get any museum items. All of the items that were donated for the museum weren’t hindered or touched,” he said.

Burroughs also submitted an insurance claim for the damage and theft, he said.

“People need to be aware that even if you have it protected, it’s not protected,” Burroughs said. “We have tried to safeguard everything to the best of our ability.”

Burroughs’ nonprofit group, named after the museum, moved in September from its Redding headquarters to a North Street building in Anderson. The former Bank of America, now the Joseph P. Gonzalez WWII Memorial building, houses the charity offices, though the museum itself is planned for the Rhonda Road property.

The museum is working with Sharrah Dunlap Sawyer of Redding to submit final design plans to the county.

“The groundbreaking could be the latter part of 2017," Burroughs said.

