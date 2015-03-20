They don’t have halftime shows, but college marching bands are staying in step

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — As the world of athletics makes tentative steps on the road back to normality in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s another group eagerly awaiting their chance to get back on the field.

Just like the football players whose teams have elected to forgo the 2020-21 fall season, local college marching bands have been sidelined so far this year. With a suddenly wide-open schedule, performers and band directors are forced to make plenty of adjustments.

For Old Dominion and Norfolk State, which are each holding on-campus rehearsals, ensuring that their returning performers stay safe with strict adherence to the school’s protocols and other safety measures is the top priority.

“When we first heard about all the distance restrictions and mask restrictions, the first thing we had to consider was that you can’t wear a mask and have an instrument in your mouth at the same time,” Old Dominion band director Alexander Trevino said. “We kind of focused on the mask part first because that was the show-stopper. If we couldn’t feel safe and comfortable about that, then nothing else was going to work.”

To help solve this problem, Trevino had customized masks made specially for his performers. The masks have overlapping folds and a gap for mouthpieces to fit through, so that those with instruments can feel safe even in a crowd at practice. Additionally, the band members are spaced 7½ feet apart in rehearsal, with assigned spot on a grid laid out to keep everybody at a safe distance.

Likewise, Norfolk State' Spartan Legion has changed up nearly every aspect of its rehearsals to help keep students safe. Initially, the band was broken up into “mini-groups” of fewer than 50 people for outdoor practices to help mitigate any potential spread through their nearly 200 members. Now, they’re also mostly in the stadium, spread out in staggered rows, and marching in their own individual spots.

“It has been very difficult, to say the least,” Spartan Legion band director William Beathea said. “All of the strategies and techniques and rehearsal protocols that you have been doing for the last 20 years no longer apply.”

Since neither band is marching at this time, it has been a hurdle for those performers who don’t play instruments. Grant Minor, a sophomore drum major at Old Dominion, is looking forward to when the band can start moving again.

“It’s a little less interactive with the band,” he said. “But we still get to go around during sectionals and sit in on their sectionals after our own practice, so we still get to connect with them. But in terms of actual performance and recordings, it is a little different since we’re not a part of that. But once we can get the okay to start moving then it’ll be better because then we’ll be back in the swing with the entire band.”

The Monarchs were also forced to deal with reduced numbers, as several students opted to stay at home due to the school’s mostly online format. Even though ODU lost almost 40 band members from last year’s 185, Trevino said all of their losses have been evenly distributed.

“The problem would be if you lost so many people that the band became unbalanced,” he said. “Like if you lost all of one instrument and that voice was no longer present.”

Unlike the Monarchs and the Spartans, Hampton is solely online for the fall semester, which means there won’t be any in-person practicing for the Pirates.

“We’ve pretty much had to change our entire way of instruction to accommodate virtual learning, which is next to impossible when you’re talking about music because music is one of those things where you kind of have to be in a group by definition, especially in a band,” Hampton Marching Force band director Thomas Jones said.

Instead of trying to adjust to new methods of group instruction, Jones has had his performers focus on individual assignments while trying to keep them creative and active, something made especially difficult when many of the band members don’t have their own instruments at home.

“We’ve focused on other fundamentals of music and tried to get them thinking creatively because there’s that component that’s a core element of our band program as well,” Jones said.

Jones, who is also in the Army Reserves, is adamant that his performers stay in shape so that they’re ready to get right back into the swing of things as soon as the band is able to get back to normal.

“During this pandemic, it’s really easy for our students to develop a sedentary lifestyle, and we want to really encourage them to find time and get out and be active so that when they do get back, we can hit the ground running without having to get them back in shape from a zero starting point,” he said, adding that working on fundamentals is just as important during this long waiting period. “Things that need to be practiced repetitively, they’re doing that now, so that when we’re back, we’re not learning basic competencies when we do get back.”

All three schools are looking forward to returning to their normal schedule next year, including a pair of big performances.

The Marching Force had to reschedule a trip to France, where they were to take part in the D-Day Commemoration Ceremonies. The event has been postponed to 2021, and Trevino hopes that it will go on as planned.

“It’s one of those moments in our program that would be a high point,” he said. “(The pandemic) has kind of blunted the impact of what this could have been. … My fingers are crossed because a lot of people were looking forward to this trip, as was I, and it would be a shame if we had to cut it out entirely.”

Hampton was slated to appear in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade before Macy’s decided to pare back this year’s event to just local performers and some virtual presentations. Instead, the band’s invitation to participate has been deferred to next year.

Norfolk State also missed out on a few key events in 2020, including a scheduled performance at Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival in April and an invitation to the National Battle of the Bands event in Houston, Texas.

While everyone would prefer to be back on the football field performing for thousands of fans, there are silver linings to be found.

“There’s a good and a bad to this,” said Trevino, whose band is using its time to fine tune the songs in their repertoire for an upcoming CD.

For Norfolk State, which recently released a performance video on social media and plans to record more, the goal is to emerge from the end of the COVID tunnel with a band that is as perfect as they can make it.

“Our goals changed a little bit," Beathea said. “As long as the university was open, I wanted to exist so that we could fundamentally work on things that we always said, ‘Well, if we had time, I would fix that.’ So we are fundamentally gutting all of the techniques with the band, sharpening them up, and preparing so that when we get past COVID, we are a sharper, cleaner, better-sounding group.”

Likewise, Sydney Fletcher, a junior snare drum player at Old Dominion and Grassfield High graduate, said being able to take the time to go back over old songs and really give them the attention they deserve has been a positive.

“We’re … starting to dip into some stuff we don’t normally have time for. … In a normal season, we don’t necessarily have time to go back over the Fight Song and … get really nitpicky about certain aspects of it, and that’s what we’re doing right now,” she said. “We’re going back and saying, 'Let’s really take our time and go over these songs with a fine tooth comb and make sure we’re playing them to the best of our ability.”

Taking such a tight focus to older songs has given Fletcher some new perspective as well.

“There are things where I’ve been like, ‘Oh, shoot, I’ve been playing that wrong for two years, whoops,’” she said with a laugh. “Even though I miss game day, it’s been interesting and kind of nice to slow down and really hone in on those certain areas.”

For junior Kyle Snipes, a drum major at Hampton, all of the newfound free time has led to a renewed focus on his schoolwork.

“We pretty much branded ourselves as the smartest band in the land,” he said of the Marching Force. “We say that because everybody pretty much has an academic scholarship and we have to keep a 3.3, et cetera. So it’s kind of difficult on campus because we have to go to class, go to practice, … maybe have an extended practice (and) still do our homework. But right now, we have all the time in the world. That’s what it feels like.”

In addition to the extra studying, Snipes has also been filling his time as a copy editor, working recently on a 300-page book. And beyond that, there’s still plenty to do for the band. Snipes, along with several of his bandmates, recently participated in a shoot for iHeartRadio’s HBCU Homecoming Celebration, which is a month-long celebration “showcasing HBCU pride and student achievement.”

Beyond the big game day performances, Hampton junior Selena Makell misses just being around her friends.

“I miss the family aspect and the connection of it all,” said Makell, who captains Ebony Fire, the dance team that accompanies the Marching Force. “For example, every day after practice we’d have dinner. We almost have a section that’s in the cafeteria. It’s not official but that’s normally where we all sit and after practice, we all just sit and talk about our day. In a way, it’s like family dinner.”

With all of the extra time to practice and fine-tune their performances, all of the students anticipate their bands coming back stronger than ever.

“It’s different not having the goal of a game day to strive for but we have the goal of next season to strive for,” Fletcher said. “What’s motivating us right now is that we have the potential to be really good next season because we’re laying the ground work (right now). … I’m all the more excited for next year.”

For Beathea, just having his performers there and ready to give as much dedication and effort as they always have has been remarkable.

“The kids have been fantastic,” he said. “We love them to death. This has been a really different world here over the last several months with the protesting, the social injustice, and then all of that is in the middle of a pandemic. A lot of people have lost family members and friends and I’m just so proud of the kids. They showed up. Sometimes, I look out there and go, ‘Wow.’ ... During all of this, to have the courage to come to school, continue your education and participate in the activity that you love ... I think it takes great courage to do that.”

