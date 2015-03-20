The vaccine's journey, from arrival at hospital and into someone's arm

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The lifesaving Pfizer vaccine moving through Erie County Medical Center came in a purple-topped vial barely taller than a thumbnail.

By the time a single dose of it had been injected into the left arm of a respiratory therapist, it had been painstakingly moved more than half a dozen times in a complex chain-of-custody delivery process.

"I don't think anyone would believe what's involved with this," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who recently followed the process at ECMC. "People are saying, 'We want more vaccine.' You need to walk through this process like we did here today and see exactly what's involved."

She estimated that more than 35,000 doses of the vaccine had been administered throughout the five-county Western New York region through the first week of January, not including thousands more that have been directly administered in nursing homes as part of a federal program.

Officials have been tight-lipped about the security involved in getting vaccines to hospitals. But the process of distributing and administering the life-saving drug to Western New York health care workers over the past six weeks has taken exhaustive planning. Hospitals were the first to receive the vaccine supply within 24 hours of the Food and Drug Administration approving Pfizer's product for emergency use Dec. 11.

"This is a 24/7 operation," said Catholic Health CEO Mark A. Sullivan, whose hospital network was first tasked with overseeing Western New York vaccine distribution.

The process will continue to evolve as the limited vaccine supply confronts the overwhelming demand. Many are frustrated that the number of people now eligible to receive a vaccine far exceeds the trickle of vaccine available in this region, with the county even canceling vaccination clinics it had planned for Monday through Wednesday this week at Erie Community College because of a shortage of vaccine.

Catholic Health has administered roughly 12,800 vaccine doses through this past week. Kaleida has administered 10,500, and ECMC has administered nearly 5,000. Together, they have either begun or completed the immunization process for more than 16,000 of their own staff, and another 6,000 community members in the highest priority 1A group.

Vaccination coordinators with ECMC, Catholic Health and Kaleida provided The Buffalo News a ground-floor look at how the process has worked so far.

Local hospitals have scrambled to convert conference rooms, emergency rooms and storage areas to new clinics. They have transformed or created new scheduling systems. And they have established elaborate security and timing protocols to ensure that no dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine gets wasted because it wasn't administered within the specified timeframe.

Despite vaccine shortages, hospitals have come a long way in meeting challenges as the first vaccine providers in New York State.

"I think the spirit of everyone involved was, 'OK, let's do the right thing,' " said Don Boyd, chief operating officer for Kaleida Health.

Taking custody

ECMC Pharmacy Director Ashley Halloran personally meets each weekly vaccine shipment that arrives at ECMC, and she doesn't come alone. She brings another worker so that there is a second set of eyes to monitor the process.

The square, overnighted cooler contains trays of vaccine packed in dry ice. Halloran presses a temperature gauge, resembling a garage door opener, on top. She confirms that the vaccine remains in a deep freeze — at least -70 Celsius for Pfizer — before completing the paperwork that allows the hospital to take custody of the shipment.

Vaccine allocations were based on the number of high-risk hospital staff that constitute the state's 1A group, as well as an additional allotment for hospitals to administer to non-hospital community members such as coroners, paramedics, dentists, optometrists, pharmacy workers and funeral home workers.

Hospital administrators track their requests, inventory and usage daily in the New York State Immunization System.

Delivered shipments are taken directly to the hospitals' ultra-cold freezers for storage. At ECMC, they are transported through dim hallways to a ground-floor lab that houses the hospital's ThermoFisher freezer. Halloran is one of the few staff members with a key that opens the frost-covered, five-compartment freezer with the pull of a lever.

The freezer door's digital display reads -74.2 degrees. Because the Pfizer vaccine vials are so small, one laptop-sized tray holds 195 of them. Halloran calculated that each freezer compartment could hold 20,600 vaccine doses for up to six months.

She removes vaccine vials from the freezer with insulated gloves as they are needed. From the moment the vaccine is pulled from deep freeze, the clock begins ticking.

Vials get moved into a temperature-monitored, dorm-room-style mini refrigerator on a wheeled cart, which is then escorted into a nearby freight elevator and up one story to a different refrigerator in the central pharmacy.

"We try not to move the vaccine out of that deep freeze until we know we're going to need them because it shortens the life span," Halloran said.

On the clock

Once the Pfizer vaccine is thawed in a regular refrigerator, it must be used within five days or risk spoiling. It cannot be refrozen.

A batch of vaccine is usually allowed to thaw overnight, which is more time than the vaccine needs, so it is ready for clinic delivery the next morning.

As needed, the vaccine is pulled from the pharmacy refrigerator, which is stored in a room with limited employee access, and transported to yet another refrigerator in one of two nearby vaccine clinics on the same floor — one for hospital staff and one for community members.

Each Pfizer vial holds six concentrated vaccine doses. Once removed from refrigerated storage, the vial can be left out for only two hours before spoiling. Each vial gets its own label, which includes a handwritten BUD — the "beyond use date" and time after which the vaccine expires at room temperature.

Staffers keep constant track of time and judge the need for more vaccine against the number of people waiting to get the shot that day. They quickly draw the concentrated vaccine into individual syringes and dilute each dose with saline solution as required. Once filled with doses, the syringes are placed in a small bin ready for distribution.

The individual syringes remain viable at room temperature for six hours, according to Pfizer, which did not explain why the diluted vaccine could last three times longer than the concentrated version. Nevertheless, at ECMC, the syringes rarely sit out for more than 15 or 20 minutes.

"I am really, really impressed with what I saw here today, and the level of care that's required to make sure that these lifesaving doses in a tiny vial are protected and administered properly so you don't miss a single opportunity to give someone their vaccine," Hochul said. "It's extraordinary. It's really extraordinary."

Shot in the arm

The front end vaccination operation at ECMC runs 12 hours a day, every day. Scheduling initial and follow-up appointments is a heavy lift at ECMC, pulling in everyone from vice presidents on down to help, said Vice President Cassie Davis, the hospital's vaccine coordinator. It is a more automated and integrated process at Catholic Health and Kaleida, though the scheduling requirements are still complex.

At ECMC, eligible hospital staffers check in at a hallway table, show their work ID and fill out paperwork.

They then get sent into a decommissioned emergency room area. This space was most recently used to store two dozen hospital beds before getting a swift facelift and communication upgrades, Davis said.

Other hospitals have taken over conference rooms for their vaccine clinics. Catholic Health has set up clinics at each of its five hospitals, while Kaleida has capitalized on the centralized Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, opening up a vaccination clinic serving multiple hospitals at Buffalo General Medical Center, and another at Millard Fillmore Suburban in Amherst.

Both Kaleida and Catholic Health have also opened additional community vaccination sites designed to reach the more geographically distanced population. At ECMC, the community vaccination site is on the same floor, but around the corner from the staff vaccination site.

But the actual vaccination process is similar at all hospitals. After checking in, vaccine recipients are directed to a second registration desk that calls up their health records and assigns them to individual rooms for their shots. A nurse asks a standard set of questions to confirm the patient's identity and the type of vaccine to be administered.

Kristina Landy, a respiratory therapist and 19-year ECMC employee, was ready. She was among the first wave to get her first vaccine dose and was finally getting her second one, which would give her full protection.

"I'm a bleeder," she cautioned the nurse prior to the injection.

But she barely bled at all with the second shot, much to her surprise. She left the exam room and was handed a 15-minute digital timer. Like all vaccine recipients, she had to remain in the clinic area until the timer went off so she could be monitored for adverse reactions.

Dr. Anthony Martinez, who normally works on livers as director of hepatology but currently works in the clinic, said the adverse reactions he's seen so far have been mild and rare.

Landy said she was relieved to be fully vaccinated at last.

"It takes a load off my mind, I can tell you that right now," she said. "I don't even know how we made it through those first three months, honestly."

It is common for hospitals to have a few unused vaccine doses sitting in syringes after their last scheduled vaccine recipient. So hospitals keep a standby list of people to be called on short notice to use up whatever doses remain. Officials say no doses get wasted.

Best laid plans

The Phase 1A vaccination process has smoothed tremendously since the first week, when many hospitals across the state were either missing vaccines or getting vaccines meant for other hospitals due to mix-ups regarding Pfizer vaccine storage capacity.

Kaleida Health and Catholic Health, for instance, initially received 200 doses meant for the other health system, said Sullivan, Catholic Health's CEO.

Meanwhile, vaccine meant for Oishei Children's Hospital wound up at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Chautauqua County, said Boyd of Kaleida, resulting in many employees taking a 50-minute drive down the Thruway to get vaccinated before the state finally allowed vaccine allotments to be moved among hospitals.

"I don't see that being a challenge going forward," Boyd said.

The recent arrival of the Moderna vaccine is also expected to ease vaccine distribution, especially to more rural locations that don't have specialized equipment. Moderna's product remains stable in a standard freezer, needs no dilution and can be safely refrigerated for up to 30 days.

An expanded vaccine distribution hub, brought together by Hochul, now includes not just Catholic Health, but leadership from ECMC and the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine.

"When we start getting out there in the community, I've got a whole army of people now," Hochul said.

The hub, which includes seven different teams across five Western New York counties, will eventually be tasked with shepherding vaccine reallocations to a dramatically expanded network of community providers as part of Phase 1B.

County health departments are also expected to play a major role in the broader community rollout. Erie County's department distributed more than 13,000 doses to the community before running out of vaccine.

The new phase includes all senior citizens, first responders, police, teachers, transit and public-facing grocery store workers, among others. But for now, vaccine supply remains extremely limited.

"As citizens, we just need to be patient and to understand," Sullivan said, "not just the complexity, but how much it relies on the federal government to get doses to New York State."

