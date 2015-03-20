'The Simpsons' are not thrilled that they predicted President Trump in 2000

Sixteen years ago, "The Simpsons" writers predicted a Donald Trump presidency.

Sunday night, in the first show to air after Trump's victory, they expressed their regret.

In the opening credits, which change every episode, Bart Simpson grimaced as he scrawled on the blackboard: "BEING RIGHT SUCKS."

It was an allusion to a prediction made in a 2000 episode, which featured Lisa as the nation's first "straight female" president. Her older brother Bart had slacked away his life, but offered a solution she was unable to see.

From the Oval Office, Lisa said: "As you know, we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump."

Trump was just the right comedic fit at the time, episode writer Dan Greaney recently told The Washington Post's Michael Cavna. The writers were looking for a celebrity name that would sound slyly absurdist.

"The story was really about Bart saving Lisa's presidency," Greaney said. "Lisa has a problem beyond her ability" — the kind that only Bart could solve.

Greaney said Trump "seems like a 'Simpsons'-esque figure — he fits right in there, in an over-the-top way ... He seemed kind of lovable in the old days, in a blowhard way."

"But now that he's running for president, I see that in a much darker way," the Emmy-winning writer-producer said earlier this year.

"The Simpsons" riffed on Trump earlier this season, in a scene that showed both major-party candidates receiving an important 3 a.m. phone call.

Hillary Clinton was well prepared for the call, but Trump initially rejected it because he was busy tweeting about Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat and a harsh Trump critic, according to The Post's Bethonie Butler.

He answered the second phone call, but his trip to the Situation Room was hampered by an elaborate grooming regimen.

Marge definitively announced that she would vote for Clinton. Homer eventually got the hint.

