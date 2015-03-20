The Navy is concentrating its amphibious ships in Hampton Roads, but moving some destroyers to Florida

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Navy is moving its East Coast amphibious ships to Hampton Roads and will shift some guided-missile destroyers to Naval Station Mayport in Florida.

The aim is to make maintenance and repair work easier by keeping the ships closer to the shipyards that do the bulk of the work.

Major work and drydock time had meant relatively short-term shifts for amphibious ship crews between Mayport and Hampton Roads. Concentration also makes stockpiling spare parts and on-shore engineering expertise simpler.

The shift of home ports will keep the economic impact on either Hampton Roads or Mayport to a minimum.

The shifts started with the move of USS New York to Norfolk late last year, with the months-long planning starting while the ship — an amphibious transport dock ship — was deployed in the Mediterranean Sea and Middle East that spring and summer.

While the New York was training with Saudi Arabian forces on two islands in the Arabian Gulf and serving as the sea base for Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom and AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopters for a live-fire exercise in Albania, the ship’s ombudsmen, Patty Shelters and Crystal Basone, helped sailors’ families plan for the move.

“Sailors and their families were given the opportunity to take house hunting leave in order to find housing prior to making the move to Norfolk. We were able to work with every Sailor on a case-by-case basis when it came to moving their families during an unprecedented time,” said Lt. Nick Driscoll, New York’s Operations Officer..

One of the two amphibious ships still at Mayport, USS Iwo Jima, is still to move to Norfolk, but the date isn’t firm. The other, USS Fort McHenry, is slated to be decommissioned later this year. Iwo Jima will be the last amphibious ship moving from Mayport.

In addition, the Navy has two more transport landing dock ships under construction and two additional vessels in the pipeline. Its latest shipbuilding and navigation plans foresee a growing need for amphibious vessels.

The New York and other transport dock ships carry Marines, their equipment and supplies, and have hovercraft and small landing vessels to bring them to the shore. They also have flight decks large enough to handle helicopters and tilt-rotor aircraft, which can take off an land vertically but also can fly long distances like any other turboprop airplane. The ships have crews of nearly 400 sailors.

