The good news on World Polio Day: Fewer than 100 cases reported last year

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (Tribune News Service) — Technically speaking, the first clinical trials for the vaccine that changed the world took place in the kitchen of a comfortable home in western Pennsylvania.

Among the first, anyway.

You can call it a humanitarian variant on the mad scientist theme, if you like.

If you want to complete the image, you can picture the needles and syringes boiling on the stovetop of the friendly, inviting kitchen where Dr. Jonas Salk had his coffee every morning.

Salk was the tireless researcher who developed the first successful vaccine for polio from his lab at the University of Pittsburgh.

It was 1952, and distribution of the vaccine was three years out.

That was also the year that saw 58,000 diagnosed cases across the U.S., alone.

No one was immune.

By then, polio’s victims had included President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the kid you played catch with from down at the end of the street.

The virus was a lot on the insidious side.

You might start out with a low-grade fever and aches and tingles in your legs.

You might end up in an iron lung, an 800-pound, tank-like respirator that would have to do your breathing for you, for the rest of your life.

If you were lucky, you were on crutches and braces for the rest of your days. If you were lucky.

In the year of that clinical kitchen, Salk had successfully inoculated thousands of lab monkeys with the vaccine.

Several children in the Pittsburgh area also received the virus with no ill effects as part of the trial.

In his kitchen at home, Salk rolled up his sleeve and submitted to his own work.

After that boiling water bath, he prepared the needles and syringes for the vaccine. He injected himself, his wife and three sons in that kitchen.

America declared war on polio three years later, in 1955.

‘People were living with fear’

Today is World Polio Day, a remembrance established, in part, by the global outreach group Rotary International to honor Salk and his work to rid the world of a disease that robs people of their mobility and sometimes their lives.

Rotary, in fact, partners with the World Health Organization (WHO) for vaccine-sojourns across the world.

It’s working. Today, the world is almost polio-free, save for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria, where outbreaks still occur.

Just 74 cases of polio were reported in the world last year, the WHO said.

Rotary and the WHO are just part of the network of an anti-polio umbrella.

The United Nations Children’s Fund and Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have also gone forth on global missions to administrator the vaccine.

It’s a World War II-type effort, with World War II-type numbers.

Three billion children, vaccinated.

Twenty million volunteers, administering the vaccine.

All in the last 20 years.

But it all had to start somewhere, Dr. Kathy Moffett said.

And Dr. Salk’s kitchen, she said, was as good a demarcation point as any.

“It was a different time,” said Moffett, a physician who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases at the WVU School of Medicine.

“People wanted the vaccine,” she said. “People were living with fear.”

The scourge of summer

“Fear,” was right, Dr. Summers Harrison told The Dominion Post previously.

Harrison grew up in rural West Virginia in the 1930s and ’40s.

That was a time that in these parts meant swimming holes, or maybe a public pool, depending upon the size of the town you called home.

“I wasn’t allowed to go swimming until after Aug. 1,” said Harrison, who would later treat two polio patients during his U.S. Army medical residency in San Francisco in 1964.

Polio was still a single-word, hushed-toned, enunciation of fear, even into the 1960s.

The CDC traces the first major outbreak of polio in the U.S. back to Vermont in 1894, when 132 people came down with the virus.

A total of 6,000 people in New York City died from polio complications during the particularly virulent summer of 1916.

Most of the victims were children, and the way city health officials dealt with the disease only made it worse, according to historical accounts.

The Board of Health called for streets to be hosed down daily with water. How much? Four million gallons a day, as the outbreak was raging.

But there was just one problem.

Polio is most easily and most commonly transmitted by way of water contaminated with feces, and the like.

All that water, in all those city gutters, likely made the outbreak worse than it already was, the CDC says today.

‘Could you patent the sun?’

The 1900s spun into the 1920s, and then the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s.

Then came Salk in his lab at Pitt, and his pots of boiling water on his stove at home.

By June 1954, a total of 1.8 million people, roughly the entire population of the state of West Virginia, had exposed their arms to the needle for the cause.

In April 1955, the vaccine was cleared and ready to go.

Weeks later, though, 11 people died when a tainted batch was produced by a manufacturer in Berkeley, Calif.

No matter, Moffatt said.

“Parents, especially, were still willing to take the risk,” she said.

“Polio was a very personal disease.”

Could there be a Jonas Salk today?

“There were some very real safety concerns,” she said, of the early days of the research and its all-encompassing trial runs.

“I think it would be shut down today.”

Which, she said, would be more tragic than the sight of a youngster encased in an iron lung.

“You still need boots on the ground,” she said.

“You need to get people vaccinated.”

In the course of his research and lab successes, Salk found himself in rarified air.

He was a rock star among the lab coat class.

He sat down for an interview with CBS’ Edward R. Murrow, who asked if Salk had any plans to patent the vaccine.

In today’s world of Big Pharma, and big inflation — and debates — in the EpiPen market, his answer would likely paralyze Twitter, before killing it altogether.

“There is no patent,” the scientist said to the newsman. “Could you patent the sun?”

