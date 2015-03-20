'The Ghost Army': Fayetteville Airborne & Special Operations Museum fully operational
By RACHAEL RILEY | The Fayetteville Observer, N.C. | Published: March 31, 2021
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The Airborne and Special Operations Museum in downtown
The museum closed for six months in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened at limited capacity in September.
Following Gov.
The order doesn't mean the museum has stopped precautions to reduce the spread of the virus, museum director Jim Bartlinksi said.
Officials are still following state and
"We have the 100% mask requirement as you would if you were on
Patrons are greeted at a check-in table at the front door to field questions about if they're experiencing any symptoms, and hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the museum.
Patrons can check out the museum's current temporary exhibit, which is "
The unit's mission was similar to psychological special operations, Bartlinski said.
The unit created fake unit patches and fake blow-up Sherman tanks and military vehicles made of rubber to fool enemy German forces, he said.
The patches and blow-up tank replicas are part of the exhibit, along with a wire recorder that used pre-recorded sounds of actual troops and tanks to broadcast on giant speakers in the combat zone to fool enemy troops, Bartlinski said.
Some of the soldiers who were part of the "
"It was a whole elaborate ruse of smoke and mirrors," Bartlinski said.
The unit was attached to Gen.
Captured German prisoners of war later told American officials the unit fooled them into thinking the
Bartlinski said the exhibit is on loan to the
Bartlinski said once the "
The exhibit will detail the American prisoner of war experience and will be on display through
Also in the works as part of the museum's permanent displays is an exhibit dedicated to the
Sgt. 1st Class
The soldiers were part of the Army Special Operations Command with
Equipped with only a sniper rifle and pistol, Shughart and Gordon fought their way under intense small arms fire through a dense maze of shanties and shacks to reach the critically injured crew members at the crash site.
Shughart pulled the pilot and the other crew members from the aircraft, then established a perimeter, which placed him and Gordon in the most vulnerable position.
After Shughart was fatally wounded and Gordon used all of his own rifle ammunition, he went back to the wreck to recover a rifle with the last five rounds of ammunition and gave it to the pilot.
Using his pistol, Gordon continued to fight, until he was fatally wounded.
The museum has one of the aircraft rotors from the first Black Hawk that was shot down in the battle.
Bartlinski said the museum is recreating the
"When we were closed, one of the things we were doing was researching what we could do when we came back, and we wanted to come back all guns a blazing, pretty much, after being closed for half a year," he said.
The Airborne & Special Operations Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 100 Bragg Blvd. in downtown Fayetteville.
Starting
The museum is financially supported by the nonprofit
