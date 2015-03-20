'The Enforcers' win DOD-level maintenance award

EGLIN AFB (Tribune News Service) — The Army’s 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), an organization that normally prefers to operate below the radar, once again is in the spotlight.

After the group’s parachute rigging team took first place at the All Army Rigger Rodeo at Fort Bragg recently, the group now has learned that its Forward Support Company, 3rd Battalion, is this year’s winner of the Department of Defense Field-Level Maintenance Award.

These awards are presented annually to recognize outstanding achievements in weapon systems and military equipment maintenance.

A total of six field-level awards are presented in three categories — large, medium, and small. The 7th SFG(A) team, known in house as "The Enforcers," and the 31st Munitions Squadron out of Aviano Air Base, Italy, were recognized in the small category.

Earlier this summer when The Enforcers were named the best unit of its kind in the entire Army, 7th SFG(A) deputy commander Col. Robert Connell said that because of the fast pace and constantly changing nature of their mission, Special Forces units don’t normally enter — let alone win — Army-wide competitions.

“This is an incredible feat,” Connell said. He pointed out that the honor was even more impressive considering the company was undermanned and in transition when evaluations for the award began.

The Secretary of Defense Field-level Maintenance Awards are named in honor of the Phoenix, a mythological bird that lived for some five centuries, died, was consumed by flames, and then was reborn from its own ashes.

“This unique ability of the legendary Phoenix to rejuvenate and renew itself characterizes the role of weapon systems and maintenance in the DoD,” a U.S. Department of Defense press release said.

As one of the six field-level award winners, the 7th SFG(A) team is in the running for the Phoenix Award, which recognizes the best of the best field-level maintenance units.

Defense Secretary Ash Carter will present the awards to the winners Dec. 6 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico as part of the 2016 DoD Maintenance Symposium.

©2016 the Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.)

Visit the Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.) at www.nwfdailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.