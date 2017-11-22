GALLERY
Thanksgiving 2017: Servicemembers celebrate at home and overseas
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 22, 2017
With plates overflowing with turkey and trimmings, here's a look at how U.S. servicemembers celebrated Thanksgiving around the world.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
‘Big Red One’ heavy brigade working to keep up morale during holidays in Eastern Europe
US military kills 100 in strike on al-Shabab training camp
Booze ban likely means a dry Thanksgiving for Japan-based servicemembers
Navy to stop pepper spraying sailors every 3 years
Pentagon reports spike in misbehavior, sex complaints against brass, senior civilians
US troops in Japan must abide by curfew over holiday weekend