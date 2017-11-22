Quantcast

GALLERY

Thanksgiving 2017: Servicemembers celebrate at home and overseas

A Soldier assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany enjoys a small "slice of home" during the Thanksgiving meal in the Warrior Sports Café Dining Facility, Nov. 22, 2017.

DAVID OVERSON/U.S. ARMY PHOTO

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 22, 2017

With plates overflowing with turkey and trimmings, here's a look at how U.S. servicemembers celebrated Thanksgiving around the world.

previous coverage

Airmen and base workers got a taste of home during the annual Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 23, 2017 at Yokota Air Base in Western Tokyo.
DENISSE RAUDA/STARS AND STRIPES

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news