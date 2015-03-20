Texas state audit slams spinning chair treatment for veterans

An Irving, Texas clinic wasted over $2 million in taxpayer dollars and risked the health of dozens of veterans in a medical study that included spinning them upside down in a chair, according to a scathing state audit released Friday.

The state’s top health agency said in 2013 that it hoped the clinic’s yearlong study would result in a new treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. But the study was so poorly designed it was impossible to tell whether the treatment worked, according to investigators.

The state is demanding the clinic repay $278,000 it charged for veterans who were not Texas residents or were treated more than once.

The audit culminates a probe triggered by reports by The Dallas Morning News and KXAS-TV (NBC5).

The news organizations found that former Gov. Rick Perry championed the clinic, now known as Cerebrum Health Centers, and his calendars show he visited it three times. The auditors said they found no evidence of Perry’s personal involvement but they did not review his calendars. Perry could not be reached for comment.

The study was funded by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission in late 2013.

A spokeswoman for the agency said it accepted the findings of the audit, which was performed by its inspector general’s office. The agency has revised policies “to prevent this from happening again,” she said, noting that the audit found no evidence of fraud and the staff members responsible no longer worked there.

The clinic plans to challenge parts of the report as inaccurate, Jimmy Mathews, president and chief operating officer of Cerebrum, said in a statement. “Our success and reputation with veterans speaks for itself and we remain committed to care for those who have served our nation.”

Cerebrum was previously known as Carrick Brain Centers. According to its website, its treatments are based on a chiropractic discipline — known as “functional neurology” — that aims to treat brain disorders.

Medical experts told The News and NBC5 there is no medical reason to think the brain’s balance system is connected to PTSD.

The clinic also gave some of the veterans hormone treatments that weren’t specifically part of the original study design.

Shortly after it opened, the clinic caught the attention of Dallas Cowboys football players, Navy SEALS, and eventually, Perry.

Perry’s calendars and other records, obtained by The News and NBC5, showed he visited the clinic at least three times, and that his office was closely involved with arranging for funding.

The state’s auditors did not mention Perry by name, but found close contact between the clinic’s parent company, Brain Synergy Institute, and the governor’s office. Investigators found that normal checks and balances were missing.

State Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, requested the audit after The News and NBC5 published their findings. Turner sits on a state House committee that has recently scrutinized state contracts.

“It’s shameful that veterans were put at risk and Texas taxpayers paid for it,” he said.

The audit also noted that 40 veterans didn’t get spun in the chair because of pre-existing conditions. Nevertheless, the clinic received more than $650,000 for treating them. The inspector general’s office said it asked to get back only money spent “clearly in violation of the contract.”

If the clinic operators “had any decency, they’d refund the entire $2.3 million” they received, Turner said. “This was a rip-off, pure and simple.”

As recently as September, Perry voiced his support for the clinic’s efforts to help veterans, according to its website.

“Cerebrum Health Centers has been doing some incredible things with our vets for some years now,” Perry said in a video played at a Westlake fundraiser for Cerebrum. “I know there are a lot of folks that say well, you need studies that take 10 years, and our kids don’t have 10 years.”

Perry is a longtime advocate for veterans, and featured many vets treated at Cerebrum when he announced his bid for the presidency in 2015. Late last month, he visited Trump Tower, triggering speculation he is under consideration for a Cabinet spot in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

———

©2016 The Dallas Morning News

Visit The Dallas Morning News at www.dallasnews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.