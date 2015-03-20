Texas National Guard unit unveils soldiers' memorial

Texas National Guardsmen honored two of their fallen brothers Saturday morning, unveiling a new memorial before a change of command ceremony at the Stone Road armory in Kilgore, Texas.

Capt. Steven Hagle is at the head of Bravo Co., 3rd Battalion, 144th Infantry Regiment, 4th Texas.

Prior to Hagle’s installation – he’ll officially take over Jan. 3 – the company recognized Staff Sgt. Christopher Everett and Staff Sgt. Sean Berry; both men died in 2005 while on deployment with Bravo Company in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“While taken from our lives too soon, they are forever in our hearts,” 1st Lt. Daniel Kernaghan said.

Everett (a Freeport native) enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard and was part of the 5th Battalion, 112th Armor in Huntsville. He volunteered to go to Iraq in 2004 and was later stationed at Camp Taqaddum near Baghdad.

Berry was a Dallas native who enlisted in the Texas National Guard in 1999 and was a member of the 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division, serving as a sniper for the scout team.

The memorial dedication ended with a Last Roll Call for the two men.

“While a full memorial ceremony has already been conducted, we conduct roll today in their memory to honor them again,” Kernaghan said.

The Guardsmen’s pictures had a long journey, halfway across the world, and will remain as they are, said Command Sgt. Maj. Clinton Petty, though the frames are scarred, chipped and weathered, the point of one wooden star broken, after a long journey from the Middle East to Kilgore.

“We need to keep these exactly as we received them,” he said, unveiling them more than decade after the men’s deaths, 11 years after their memorial services. “It’s been a long time coming. This is the best time to do it, because it’s about family, and it’s about remembering our family. This is important. They belong to us.”

Less than one percent of the nation’s populace serves in the military, Petty added, and every step must be taken to honor those who give their lives for their country.

“Not to make every effort to honor your fallen brethren is inexcusable,” he said. “These displays that found their way home to us will serve as our memorials to our soldiers. They’ll also serve as a reminder to us to never forget.

“The families remember every birthday, every holiday, every day. Keep their memory with you. I challenge each of you to always remember, to always honor, to never forget.”

Following the dedication of the memorial, Capt. Anthony Perez officially relinquished command of Bravo Co. to Hagle. The members of the command group passed the company guidon from 1st Sgt. Shane Lindsey to Perez, to Lt. Col. Ross Walker, 3rd Battalion, 144th Infantry Regiment Commander. Walker passed the company’s standard to Hagle, who returned it to Lindsey.

It’s a bittersweet ceremony, Walker said, remarking on the “death grip” Perez had on the guidon.

“I think that speaks volumes about how much he cares about you and what this unit does,” he added. “Now it’s Capt. Hagle’s turn to take on the daunting task of driving you into a mobilization. He can’t do it without you guys.

“Prepare yourself, learn from your failures and we’ll be where we need to be a year from now.”

According to Perez, the local unit has left its mark on him.

“I didn’t know where Kilgore was on a map when I came here. Now I have a sincere love for East Texas and a minor tolerance for the Dallas Cowboys,” he quipped. “Take care of one another and be proud of who you are and where you’re at with Fourth Texas.”

———

©2016 the Kilgore News Herald (Kilgore, Texas)

Visit the Kilgore News Herald (Kilgore, Texas) at www.kilgorenewsherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.