Texas memorial to feature names, photos of fallen Afghanistan, Iraq war troops

VICTORIA, Texas (Tribune News Service) — "Man does not die until he is forgotten."

Gilbert Ramon, a retired sergeant of the U.S. Marines, echoed the mission statement of Remembering Our Fallen, a national memorial project centered on photographs of fallen troops from the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts.

The memorial is scheduled to arrive at Atzenhoffer of Victoria, 3211 N. Navarro St., on Wednesday.

Ramon said the display will feature names and photographs of fallen troops from throughout Texas and the Victoria area.

Ramon is scheduled to speak at a public ceremony for the memorial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The project's presence continues Victoria's tradition of showing support and gratitude for military personnel.

"Victoria is such a large supporter," Ramon said, referring to Warrior's Weekend.

"But that's just one week," he added.

Cynde Kunetka, marketing director at Grace Funeral Homes and Cemeteries, said bringing the memorial to Victoria is an honor and a privilege.

Kunetka hopes the memorial will show people that "freedom comes with a price."

"We want to honor those who have fallen and the families they have left behind," she said.

Ramon said he hopes the memorial will "open the eyes of Victoria" to all those who have paid the ultimate price for freedom.

He said he wants the families of fallen troops to know "their sacrifices aren't taken in vain."

The memorial is not only for the fallen and their families, it's for everyone, Kunetka said.

The memorial is open to the public for a reason, Ramon said.

It is an opportunity for all to realize "freedom isn't free," he said.

"We really take our freedom for granted," he said, and visiting this memorial is one way to demonstrate respect for those who have given a lot for freedom.

"Everybody needs to swing by and take a few minutes," Ramon said.

©2017 Victoria Advocate (Victoria, Texas)

Visit Victoria Advocate (Victoria, Texas) at www.victoriaadvocate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

