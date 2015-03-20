Texas county approves spring military exercise

ODESSA, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Ector County Commissioners on Monday cast their support for an unconventional warfare training exercise planned by the military for April, and the local leaders sought to dispel the sort of conspiracy theories that surrounded a similar exercise in recent years.

The Odessa City Council is scheduled to vote on a similar resolution of support today, about a month after their counterparts in Midland did the same. The training exercise is scheduled to last from March 31 through April 24 (the county resolution included a start date of April 1).

Ector County Judge Ron Eckert said the exercise involves plain clothes soldiers who will not be using weapons.

“It’s just a few individuals doing some role playing, as I understand it,” Eckert said.

The federal government defines unconventional warfare as “activities conducted to enable a resistance movement or insurgency to coerce, disrupt, or overthrow a government or occupying power by operating through or with an underground, auxiliary, or guerrilla force in a denied area.”

In 2015, a range of conspiracy theories surrounded the military’s multi-state training exercise Jade Helm, including a take-over of a Midland Wal-Mart that (obviously) never happened. Eckert joked Monday about the rumors that followed news of that program.

“That’s one of the things I wanted to dispel,” Eckert said. “We don’t need to get into a mass panic. They aren’t taking over any retail stores.”

After several such military exercises in West Texas in recent years, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said Monday he did not know of a single problem or legitimate complaint.

“Rumors abound,” Griffis said.

©2017 the Odessa American (Odessa, Texas)

Visit the Odessa American (Odessa, Texas) at www.oaoa.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

