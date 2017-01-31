Texas Border Patrol agent convicted of aiding drug cartel
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 31, 2017
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A South Texas jury has acquitted a Border Patrol agent of murder but convicted him of aiding organized crime in a drug-related case that left a man decapitated.
Joel Luna was acquitted Tuesday in Brownsville of the most serious charges in the 2015 death. Prosecutors contend Luna used his position to help a Mexican cartel move illegal weapons and ammunition south of the border and drugs to the north.
A Cameron County jury found the 31-year-old guilty of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.
The Brownsville Herald reports prosecutors and the defense agreed on a 20-year sentence in exchange for no appeals from Luna.
His brother, Eduardo Luna, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being found guilty on counts including capital murder for retaliation.
Attorney Carlos Garcia, right, reacts to the reading of a not guilty verdict on murder charges against his client, former U.S. Border Patrol agent Joel Luna, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in the 107th state District Courtroom in Brownsville, Texas. Luna was found guilty on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity while his brother Eduardo Luna was found guilty of all charges, sentenced to life without parole.
JASON HOEKEMA/THE BROWNSVILLE HERALD VIA AP
