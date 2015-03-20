Texas bootmaker surprises Air Force veteran with pair of custom boots

It's been tough for Air Force veteran Johnnie Yellock to find any shoes that fit.

After serious injuries while serving in Afghanistan almost cost him two legs, Yellock stands with pride and looks forward to the day when he can pull on a special Christmas present.

Custom made cowboy boots, a gift from Olsen Steltzer, a custom cowboy boot manufacturer, and craftsman Tom Cartlidge, are ready for "a little more tweaking."

Olsen Steltzer is headquartered in Wichita Falls, Texas.

"It's hard enough to find tennis shoes that fit," Yellock said. "Mr. Cartlidge approached all of us at a veterans' event. He started taking measurements and contacted everyone about building custom boots. I was hesitant at first."

Born in the Netherlands to a military family, Yellock was an Air Force staff sergeant in special operations for more than six years. He was in Paktika Provence, Afghanistan, when an IED (improvised explosive device) blew up his vehicle and and caused severe damage to his legs. To recover, he had 30 surgeries.

After months of inpatient care at Brooks Army Medical Center (now known as San Antonio Military Medical Center), Yellock was in rehab at the Center For The Intrepid for 1½ years.

The custom boots are specifically made for Yellock's needs. On the left, there is a fitted sole attached to a special knee brace.

"I'd never worn cowboy boots before but as a Texan I felt obligated," said Yellock with a light chuckle.

Yellock, is a graduate of Tarleton College (now known as Tarleton State University) in Stephenville, and now lives in Denton, "just me and my dog," close to family in Fort Worth. He works for an insurance company in sales and marketing and does a great deal of motivational speaking.

He's especially grateful to Cartlidge, a Marine veteran from Clay County who served in Vietnam.

"Any time someone goes out of their way and puts in time and effort to take on a cause like this it's pretty remarkable," Yellock pointed out. "Mr. Cartlidge is not a young guy but has more energy than most people I know, and is very passionate about getting the job done."

