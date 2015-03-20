Terminally ill, formerly homeless veteran thanks firefighters who found his family

It had been nine years since Orlando Fire Department Lt. Davis Odell Jr. had seen David Weatherbee.

Back then, Weatherbee was scruffy and homeless, suffering from alcoholism in south downtown Orlando.

On Friday, the 56-year-old shone bright with love, a clean shave and fresh clothes, alongside his family. Odell and other Station 5 firefighters helped him reconnect with them in 2008.

“David, you’re a walking, talking miracle,” Odell told Weatherbee during their reunion Friday.

The last time Odell saw him, Weatherbee was leaving Orlando in a vehicle with his sister, Rose Brown, now 72, bound for a new life up north. Before then, Weatherbee had been a regular caller at the firehouse for years.

“Like clockwork, at 6 p.m. we’d get a call for chest pains and we’d know it was David,” Odell said.

The firehouse would take Weatherbee to be checked out at the hospital. He’d get a sandwich and a place to sleep for a day, then he’d be on his way again. Every once in a while, the former Marine would stop by the station for coffee.

That is, until the day a firefighter asked Weatherbee a special question.

“We said, ‘Don’t you have any family?’” said OFD firefighter Eli De Jesus. “His eyes lit up. That humanized him for us.”

Suddenly, a regular customer became a mission, and the firefighters enlisted the help of Odell’s wife to research Weatherbee’s family, knowing only his last name and a general location of Buffalo, N.Y., where he grew up. On the second call to a Weatherbee in that region, Odell’s wife reached his family.

Brown, who had spent countless hours searching jails and homeless camps for Weatherbee over the years, was shocked.

“I was at the point of thinking maybe he died,” she said.

She and her husband drove down to Orlando the next week, and the OFD firefighters took them to her brother. They reunited and took him back to the Buffalo area with them; he’s been living there ever since.

Now rehabilitated and living in his own apartment about 30 minutes away from Brown, Weatherbee is sober and enjoying life to the fullest.

“I used to drink more than anyone,” he said. “Now I don’t even touch it. I get on my bike and go fishing.”

Weatherbee got to do some deep-sea fishing on his return visit to Florida. Brown and her husband brought David back this week for what may be his last frolic in the Florida sun. Weatherbee has lung cancer, and in November he was told he had six months to live, Brown said.

“He qualified for hospice,” she said. “He knows he’s sick, but he doesn’t understand what will happen.”

A hard life on the streets wore on Weatherbee’s physical and mental health. He’s had several bouts of cancer and has undergone several surgeries, but still looks healthier than he did years ago, Brown said.

“When we found him, he looked like he was 80 years old,” she said. “He couldn’t even pick up his feet; he had to shuffle them.”

Brown said doctors say his most recent radiation treatment worked better than they had hoped, so the future is unclear. For now, she is keeping her brother in the dark about his mortality.

Regardless of how much time they might have left with Weatherbee, they’ve had more than they could have hoped for thanks to the Fire Department. That’s why it was important to bring Weatherbee back to the fire station before he went home Friday.

“This story is a template for other agencies to do across the country,” said OFD engineer Derek Lennon. “If you have an individual who you continually run into, you can really make a positive change.”

Odell said they have tried the “David model” on other transient people, but it doesn’t always work. For many, the firefighters are the only family they have.

“You really have to have the luck David had with family,” he said. “People are estranged for different reasons.”

Odell said he and his fellow firefighters keep Weatherbee’s story in mind during tough times. It’s a bright light among many sad stories the firefighters in the station just down the block from the Pulse nightclub have been a part of in their work.

“It affected all of us because it had a happy ending,” he said. “We hold on to that story.”

