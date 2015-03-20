'Tenuous and tricky:' Sopko tells Fort Bragg crowd of US efforts in Afghanistan

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — America’s longest war is far from over.

Despite more than 15 years of efforts by the United States military across repeated deployments, including many involving Fort Bragg troops, and billions of dollars spent by the U.S. government, the man charged with overseeing America’s rebuilding efforts in Afghanistan said Friday that the situation remains “tenuous and tricky.”

John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, leads a government body of roughly 200 law enforcement personnel, auditors and other staff charged with keeping tabs on the war and government aid efforts while also compiling lessons learned to help shape future decisions.

His visit to Fort Bragg was a sign of the important role the installation has and will play in those efforts. Sopko said local troops have made a “fantastic contribution to our country’s security.” And the same could be said for Afghanistan.

But that country is still dependent on U.S. and other coalition support to provide security and bolster the government.

Now, American military leaders are calling for additional troops in Afghanistan on top of the approximately 8,400 American soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors currently serving there.

While it’s unclear how many additional troops will be deployed, or what units they will come from, Sopko said it’s a safe bet that Fort Bragg forces, with a long history of service in Afghanistan, will play a role.

“I would imagine, based on what I’ve been hearing, it will probably be troops probably coming from this base, these units,” Sopko said.

Fort Bragg’s special operations community, which has already played a key role in the war effort since shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, are of particular interest for the inspector general.

Military leaders have said they will try to increase the quantity and quality of Afghanistan’s special operations units. That’s a role that has traditionally been filled by Fort Bragg-based Special Forces soldiers.

“The SF teams here are really the best in business for training, advising and assisting the Afghans,” Sopko said.

Sopko visited The Fayetteville Observer before meeting with leaders at Fort Bragg.

Specifically, he said he would sit down with Lt. Gen. Kenneth E. Tovo, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

Sopko praised Fort Bragg troops for the past, present and future efforts in Afghanistan. He said U.S. forces have done great things in the decade-plus long war.

Sopko has served as SIGAR since July 2012 and brought three decades of experience as a prosecutor, congressional counsel and senior federal government advisor to the position. His organization is tasked with keeping watch over U.S. tax dollars being spent in Afghanistan.

The U.S. government has spent more than $117 billion on Afghanistan reconstruction since 2002, according to SIGAR, more than was spent on the entire Marshall Plan to reconstruct Europe after World War II.

That spending does not include the cost of warfighting, nor does it include the billions of dollars the U.S. is committed to providing each year from now until 2020.

Sopko said part of his job is unveiling the ugly aspects of the U.S. government’s involvement in Afghanistan. And that, too, is something in which Fort Bragg troops have played a role.

“It’s not all good news,” he said. “If you do the right thing we’re here to help you. If you do the wrong thing, we’re here to get you.”

To date, SIGAR has identified nearly $1 billion in potential savings in Afghanistan by highlighting inefficiencies and attacking corruption. The corruption piece is one of the most high-profile aspects of the inspector general’s work.

And it’s not a coincidence that SIGAR, based in Washington, has a special agent based in Fayetteville.

At least 14 members of the military based in North Carolina, with most of them stationed at Fort Bragg, have been convicted on charges that include bribery, conspiracy, theft and smuggling.

Partnering with local investigators with the Army and FBI and the U.S. attorney, Sopko said the prosecutions of those service members have resulted in the recovery of nearly $28 million worth of taxpayer dollars.

Sentences have ranged from 10 months to 15 years in prison, Sopko said. And officials are currently investigating about a dozen more cases where North Carolina service members have been tied to illegal activity in Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been productive,” the inspector general said.

No one wants to put U.S. troops in prison, he said. But SIGAR is charged with battling corruption in Afghanistan, no matter who is the perpetrator.

“The Afghans have no monopoly on greed and corruption,” Sopko said.

Overall, SIGAR has helped to indict and prosecute more than 100 Americans and third-country nationals working in Afghanistan. Most of those have been U.S. citizens.

Sopko’s message to Fort Bragg’s troops is peppered with hope that they can serve as better examples on future missions.

“Don’t be tempted. Ten thousand dollars is nothing if you dishonor your uniform,” Sopko said. “A brand-new car or a Rolex, don’t waste your life over that.”

Sopko said his visit to Fort Bragg was meant to reacquaint himself with Tovo, whom he met in Afghanistan in 2013.

At the same time, he’s offering additional training to USASOC troops before they deploy.

That training, which would be conducted by SIGAR investigators, would teach soldiers how to spot corruption in others and avoid it in their service.

“It’s better to prevent a crime than it is to spend the money catching it later,” Sopko said. “This is what you’re going to face. This is the temptation you’re going to get. This is how it happened before. Don’t fall into that trap.”

Sopko said SIGAR has many examples of soldiers embarrassing themselves and their country by falling victim to greed.

“They’re all serving prison terms now,” he said.

The visit to Fayetteville and Fort Bragg was part of a larger North Carolina stop for Sopko.

He met with the U.S. attorney in Raleigh on Thursday and spoke at Duke University that evening. On Friday morning, he met with SIGAR’s special agent in Fayetteville and others from a task force that includes the FBI, and agents from the Defense Criminal Investigative Service and Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Sopko said there’s no question that Afghanistan is in a better place than they were 15 years ago. The Taliban is no longer in power. Health and education have improved in the country. And the country celebrated one of the first peaceful transfers of power in its history following the presidential election two years ago.

But are those successes sustainable? Can Afghanistan support the government the U.S. has helped create?

“I’m not quite certain,” Sopko said. “That is a big issue.”

“We built a heck of a lot of buildings and we spent a heck of a lot of money creating capabilities that we never really thought too much about sustainability,” he added.

Sustainability, security and corruption are the three most pressing issues in Afghanistan today, Sopko said.

All three are related, he added. And all three have ties to money.

While the Afghanistan government raises $2 billion in legal taxable revenue each year, Sopko said the country spends upwards of $10 billion on its military, police force and other government functions, such as roads and schools.

Then there are the technical issues that slow stability in Afghanistan, including problems the country has in supplying its troops, providing fuel, and supplying and supporting schools.

“They have serious problems,” Sopko said. “They raise $2 billion and there’s $10 billion that has to be paid out. There’s no really good feeling that they’re going to be able to come up with that money any time soon.”

Afghanistan’s troubles with the opium trade are perhaps the most vexing for Sopko.

He said the American government has been unwilling to admit the scope of the issue, comparing the nation to an alcoholic who refuses to admit there is a problem.

The first step to recovery in Afghanistan was acknowledging the country’s issues with opium, Sopko said.

“You’ve got to admit that you have a problem,” he said. “We in the U.S. government have not admitted yet we have a problem. The problem is the fastest growing, most economically developed export in Afghanistan is drugs.”

“Admit you’ve got a problem,” Sopko added. “Then you can start doing something about it. Too many people want to kick the can down the road. That’s not how you address an issue.”

The Taliban gets 60 percent of its financial support from narcotics, Sopko said.

And for some reason, the U.S. has largely ignored it.

It’s a stark difference from efforts in Iraq and Syria, where the U.S. military has directly targeted the Islamic State’s financial systems, preventing the terrorist group from using oil to fund its so-called caliphate.

“We bombed the hell out of them to destroy that financial contribution,” Sopko said of the Islamic State. But in Afghanistan, there has been no similar strategy. Poppy fields are common. And the opium trade is bigger than ever.

“We’ve spent $8 billion and our approach to fighting narcotics in Afghanistan has been a total failure,” he said. “If we don’t address this — this is the 300-pound gorilla sitting there — if we don’t do something soon, we may just blow it all. We may just lose the whole game.”

Sopko said corruption and Afghanistan’s narcotics troubles must be cleared before the country will be able to sustain itself.

Sopko said the U.S. lacks strategies in combating corruption, halting the narcotics trade and spurring economic development in Afghanistan.

“If you don’t have a strategy, you don’t have a program,” he said. “You have no chance of succeeding.”

He said that with a new Congress and new administration in the White House, now’s the time for that to change.

“Corruption is just a major, major cancer inside the Afghan government,” Sopko said. It not only drains resources that would be better spent on supporting the military or general population, but it also saps support from the average Afghan, driving them to support insurgent groups instead.

Sopko said the military can’t afford those losses, not on top of the casualties being suffered during actual fighting.

Last year, the Afghan military lost 5,000 troops in the first eight months of the fighting season.

“They’re bleeding,” he said.

At the same time, the military is plagued by “ghost soldiers” — troops whose names are either added or never removed from the military payroll in order for higher ranking commanders to pocket their salaries.

Other Afghan police and soldiers are simply walking away from incompetency and corruption.

“They don’t want to fight anymore,” Sopko said. “That’s not sustainable.”

The losses mean that the Afghan military is no longer capable of going on the offensive. Instead, they have engaged in what Sopko called a “really tragic and deadly game of Whack-a-Mole, where Taliban and insurgents move about the country, briefly taking control of areas before being ousted by Afghan forces.

The end result is that the Afghan government is losing control of some parts of its country, Sopko said. A recent SIGAR quarterly report found the Afghan government currently controls about 57 percent of the country, down five or six percent from the previous quarter.

Sopko said SIGAR is working with Afghan leaders and other international partners to fight corruption on the Afghan side.

He said President Ghani is a willing partner, something he couldn’t say of previous Afghan leaders.

A major crimes task force created in the country has led to the prosecution of some high-ranking leaders. And Ghani has fired military leaders and civilians while revamping the procurement system in the country to help cut down on fraud.

“These are the big fish, or the bigger fish, that weren’t being done before,” Sopko said. Now, it’s still a ways to go, but we’re moving in the right direction and have a willing partner in the government.”

