Talking is key to solving space problems for secretive Schriever airmen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Airmen at Schriever Air Force Base is solving problems in space by doing something unusual in their secretive world.

Members of two squadrons in the 50th Space Wing are talking.

It's part of a plan launched six months ago to see if issues with communication satellites on orbit can be fixed by communication between airmen on earth in an Integrated Operational Environment.

"We have better situational awareness," said Lt. Col. Chad Igl, commander of Schriever's 3rd Space Operations Squadron. "It allows us to better respond to anomalies."

Schriever is one of the highest security places in the Air Force, earning it the nickname "Area 52," a designation for Nevada and Utah test ranges and often used as a nickname for secretive posts. Schriever is tight-lipped and high tech.

But this solution is low-tech and down-right chatty.

To understand the solution, you have to look at what it solved. For decades, the men and women who flew satellites operated in small rooms in a secure area behind bank-vault doors.

They focused on their satellites, but not on other military space systems.

Since the dawn of the space age, the military has run its satellites as individual programs in what commanders call a "stove-piped" environment.

There have been good reasons for that — in the world of top secret military projects the likelihood of a leak grows exponentially with every person let in on the system.

That meant the 3rd Space Operations Squadron, which flies communication satellites, and the 4th Space Operations Squadron, which flies different communication satellites, weren't communicating.

Now those airmen sit a few feet apart in a larger room..

"It's more the two organizations coming together in the same work environment," said Lt. Col. Monte Munoz, commander of the 4th Space Operations Squadron.

Recently, that has allowed crews to discuss problems impacting the entire communication network and to collaborate on solutions, pooling resources for a fix.

Instant response to trouble has never been more important. The military has become addicted to satellite communications. Humvees on the battlefield and the growing population of drones use the satellite network.

Commanders hold daily video teleconferences using the space-based technology.

Demand for satellite communications is so high that the Air Force is fielding two new constellations of spacecraft.

The Wideband Global Satcom satellites each can carry 10 times the amount of data their predecessors could handle.

The top-secret Advanced Extremely High Frequency Satellites represents a similar technological leap for "secure" communications.

"These systems are used across every sector," Munoz said.

Controlling all that technology through a single mission control room shows that the military is changing.

The secrecy involved, and the security, hasn't changed. Satellite operators work in an area behind a prison-like double fence. Security starts with armed guards and grows from there.

But inside the fence, behind the vault doors, conversation is in bloom.

"It's the nature of how the military evolves," Igl said.

