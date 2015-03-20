Quantcast

Tacoma police seeking help finding JBLM soldier's killer

Daquan Foster, a father of one, was a soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

VIA FACEBOOK

By KENNY OCKER | The News Tribune (Tribune News Service) | Published: October 31, 2017

Tacoma police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person who shot and killed a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier early Sunday in Tacoma’s South End.

Daquan Foster, 22, was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a nightclub. Pierce County medical examiners identified him Monday.

According to Tacoma police:

Foster and his wife were walking out of the nightclub when a suspect or suspects confronted him.

An exchange of words led a suspect to pull out a handgun and fire several shots at Foster and his wife as they ran away.

Foster was shot multiple times and died at a Tacoma hospital. His wife was also shot once, suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

Foster, a father of one, was a soldier in the Army and was originally from New York state.

Tacoma police want to know about the dispute or any suspicious vehicles seen near the nightclub early Sunday.

Anyone with information about Foster’s death is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

———
©2017 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)
Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news