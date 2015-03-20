Tacoma police seeking help finding JBLM soldier's killer

Daquan Foster, a father of one, was a soldier stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Tacoma police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the person who shot and killed a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier early Sunday in Tacoma’s South End.

Daquan Foster, 22, was fatally shot about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a nightclub. Pierce County medical examiners identified him Monday.

According to Tacoma police:

Foster and his wife were walking out of the nightclub when a suspect or suspects confronted him.

An exchange of words led a suspect to pull out a handgun and fire several shots at Foster and his wife as they ran away.

Foster was shot multiple times and died at a Tacoma hospital. His wife was also shot once, suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

Foster, a father of one, was a soldier in the Army and was originally from New York state.

Tacoma police want to know about the dispute or any suspicious vehicles seen near the nightclub early Sunday.

Anyone with information about Foster’s death is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

