Suspect accused of murdering boyhood mentor admits to 16 slayings

(Tribune News Service) — The suspect in a gruesome two-state killing spree that left his ex-wife and four others dead confessed to killing 16 people and dismembering some of his victims, a New Jersey prosecutor revealed Friday.

Serial killer suspect Sean Lannon, 47, made his gory admissions to investigators in Gloucester County, where he stand accused of using a hammer in the fatal March 8 beating of his childhood mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Lannon claimed 11 of his victims were drug dealers, according to prosecutors at a detention hearing.

Authorities believe the other five included Lannon’s his old advisor Michael Dabkowski, 66, of East Greenwich, N.J., along with his former wife and three other victims found dead in the back of a pickup truck left at an airport parking garage in Albuquerque, N.M.

His ex-spouse Jennifer Lannon was the mother of three, and the victim’s family members said he dropped their kids off in New Jersey on March 4 — a day before the New Mexico victims were found by police.

Lannon went missing this past January, and authorities said her husband knew the other three victims as well. Charges are still pending in New Mexico.

Assistant Prosecutor Alec Guttierrez, speaking at the New Jersey hearing, said the New Mexico victims “were lured into a residence and subsequently murdered” before their bodies were left inside the garage. Lannon allegedly used hammers taken from Dabkowski’s garage to execute his old mentor, authorities said.

The killer claimed that Dabkowski had sexually abused him at the age of 14 after they first met, with the predatory older man continuing to target Lannon for years, according to defense lawyer Frank Unger. The attorney claimed his client wanted the victim to turn over “sexually compromising” photos from his teenage years.

State Superior Court Judge Mary Beth Kramer ordered the confessed multiple murderer held without bail in the Salem County Jail.

“The weight of the evidence against him appears quite strong,” said Kramer in a virtual hearing. “I find that he is a danger to the community.”

Lannon and his 39-year-old spouse divorced in 2019, although he recently claimed the couple were trying to reconcile.

Court papers had previously indicated Lannon, of Grants, N.M., confessed to all five killings in a phone call before expressing his remorse for the multiple murders.

Dabkowski was found dead inside a laundry room at his home, with his car missing from the garage. Lannon was arrested on March 10 in St. Louis, Mo.

