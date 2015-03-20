Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to expedite election appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to expedite appeals filed by President Donald Trump and his allies to reverse his election defeats in key states, formally confirming the justices won't intervene before President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Trump and his supporters filed their appeals weeks ago and sought fast-track consideration with the goal of nullifying Biden's Electoral College victory before Congress met to count the votes on Jan. 6. The justices on Monday rejected the bids to expedite without comment or public dissent.

The appeals, including cases filed by lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell as well as the Trump campaign, claim without foundation that Biden's victory was the product of widespread fraud, caused in part by the use of mail-in ballots. The appeals challenge Biden's wins in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Arizona.

The court had already rejected two Trump-backed bids to reverse Biden wins in pivotal states, each time without public dissent from any of the court's nine justices.

