Supporters hopeful proposed California VA clinic will receive approval

A House committee is authorizing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to move forward on its plans for a new medical clinic in Redding.

The Transportation and Infrastructure committee's move was announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, stirring curiosity about whether former state Sen. Maurice Johannessen's land on Knighton Road will be selected by the VA for the state-of-the-art outpatient clinic.

"Until the contract is signed, I don't take anything for granted," said Johannessen, speaking from his Redding office. He said he's hopeful.

Redding has approved a 77,000-square foot clinic proposed by Johannessen. But there is competition. Several other proposals have been submitted, and the VA in September 2015 had been talking about evaluating their suitability. At the time, the VA had said it would make its selection within a year.

That timeline has been pushed back, with no new dates given for when the VA may make its site selection.

Tara Ricks, a VA spokeswoman based in the Sacramento area, said the agency is excited for the future of Redding veterans as the selection process moves forward.

"We currently have five proposed locations and in conjunction with VA Central Office, we are developing a scope of work for contractors. Once that is finalized, we will begin the solicitation process,” she wrote in an email.

The new facility will consolidate the operations of two existing clinics, while adding 50 percent more space, according to LaMalfa's statement. The extra room would accommodate 17 mental health providers, a mammography division and a second x-ray unit, he said.

Earlier on Thursday on the House floor, LaMalfa announced the committee's approval for the lease on the new clinic and spoke of the hardships veterans in the North State face having to travel to Sacramento or beyond for medical care.

The 1st Congressional District is home to nearly 60,000 men and women who have served in the military, he said.

"This new lease will significantly increase the types of care available for our veterans in the North State. Now it is time for the VA to ensure that the facility is properly staffed and these tax dollars are not wasted," LaMalfa said.

Johannessen proposes a campus featuring a medical clinic and an apartment building for up to 95 veterans. The idea has been in the making for 22 years. A rough cost estimate for the project in 2015 was between $35 million and $40 million.

Johannessen, also a former California secretary of veterans, bought the 15.9-acre Knighton Road property in 2011.

He said his proposal is a dream he has had, and he wants to see to it that it is built. It would complement other services for veterans, such as the California Veterans Home also on Knighton Road and the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, he said.

"This has been a long time coming. Hopefully with the new administration, they find it more important to help veterans than we did before," Johannessen said. "The idea behind this is, we're making a center for veterans in this part of the world."

