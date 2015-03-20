Support from home is vital during deployment, soldier says

Every day, Spc. Zion Stum looks over a list of attacks and enemy movements in the war against the Islamic State.

He follows the fighting closely, noting the locations of terrorist bombings and allied airstrikes.

But unlike many who follow the war closely, Stum - part of a Personal Security Detachment assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve - is in the middle of it.

The 2014 Gray's Creek High graduate now serving in Iraq often works "outside the wire" - away from the relative safety of large forward operating bases.

His job is to escort "VIPs," often senior military commanders or government officials.

"We take care of those people," he said.

It's not always easy, either. At times on his deployment, Stum has stood watch in temperatures over 100 degrees, in air thick with dust.

There are long days, he said. You sleep when you can, but never on duty because the enemy could be anywhere.

"It's very stressful what you do," Stum said. "You can trust, but you can't put too much trust in somebody."

"In any moment, anything can happen," he added.

But outside of the Islamic State, Stum said there's another threat he sees in Iraq.

It's complacency. Or apathy. And it's caused when there's no support from back home.

Stum is lucky in that regard, he said. He tries to talk to family - including his mother in Hope Mills - as often as possible.

On his first deployment, the Fort Polk, Louisiana, soldier, who is deployed with Fort Bragg's 18th Airborne Corps, said that's important.

The connection with home helps troops cope with the stresses of the war, he said. That support and prayers are what troops need most.

It's important for those with spouses and children, Stum said. But it's also important for single soldiers like himself.

Without that support, Stum has seen some soldiers lose their motivation and morale.

And he said that's a dangerous problem when everyone needs to be alert and ready.

"It can't be taken lightly," Stum said. "You have to be strong-minded to be here."

